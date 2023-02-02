CLUTE — With hundreds of rooftops added in recent years and a mission to ignite business growth, city leaders don’t want to be left high and dry when it comes to providing necessary services.
The city last week awarded a contract to McManus and Johnson Consulting Engineers to begin design work on a 20- to 50-year water and sewer master plan.
“We’ve added in the past five years about 400 new homes that weren’t accounted for in the previous plan,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. “This plan will help us address that growth plus any additional growth that we will see in the next 20 to 30 years.”
The city has budgeted $37,500 for the master plan and $40,000 for a rate study to be conducted by the engineering firm.
“We have multiple engineering companies that we work with in different fields, but McManus and Johnson has kind of handled our water and wastewater work for us,” Snipes said. “In the past, they’ve helped us with our wastewater treatment plant repairs, different projects they’ve managed for us, and done a good job.”
Much of the recent growth has been around the Woodshore development, which includes both residential and retail. The city is also in the early stages of its Livable Center project in which it wants to redevelop and expand the area around the Main Street corridor to give the city a central focus.
In other business, the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and J.D. Silva and Associates approached council to request use of Clute Municipal Park for the law firm’s inaugural Give Back Festival and Concert, scheduled for April 21 and 22. They also asked Parkview Drive be closed from 5 p.m. to midnight each night.
The free event would include live music, vendors and a barbecue cook-off. Any proceeds would go toward scholarships for county high school students, attorney Jonathan Silva said.
“I grew up in Clute. I spent my entire childhood there until I was 17 and took off to the military,” Silva said. “I have a lot of love for the community and Clute. Half of my business comes from legal issues that happen within the community, and I’m very thankful for that.”
Council expressed concerns about the event straining city resources given the number of people it could draw, but Silva said he would cover any added costs to the city.
“We’re gonna allow ‘em to use the park as long as they can make the arrangements for it to happen,” Mayor Calvin Shiflet said.
Council gave its unanimous approval for the park to be used for the event.
Valery Rodriguez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
