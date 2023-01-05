Like other communities in the county, those along the coast expect new businesses to be taking shape or coming online in the months ahead — but not all of them are welcome.
The Sea Port Oil Terminal, or SPOT, planned to be built about 30 miles off the Brazoria County coast, received the go-ahead from federal regulators late last year despite vocal opposition from local officials. Those who opposed the terminal are now transitioning from fighting its approval to ensuring protections are in place to keep any incidents from damaging local beaches and the tourism they provide.
When those tourists come to the coast, they will find new businesses to frequent, while residents will benefit from long-anticipated improvements to infrastructure.
SURFSIDE BEACH
The biggest question mark in Surfside Beach’s future is the offshore oil terminal that’s been the source of much back-and-forth between advocates on both sides of the issue. The City Council is still trying to put together a sit-down with residents, company representatives, officials and advocates to try to hash out the details before any big plans are made regarding the city’s response.
Mayor Gregg Bisso has indicated the city is leaning toward requiring clean-up plans and funds be in place in the event an issue were to ever present itself.
The SPOT project, approved by the U.S. Maritime Administration Nov. 23, would expand an Enterprise-operated offshore export terminal and be connected to a new 140-acre facility near Freeport, running two 36-inch underground pipes through the town of Surfside Beach and into the Gulf of Mexico in order to supply large tankers with crude oil. It is the first such project to receive federal approval.
If all the permits are in place, construction of the proposed terminal could begin by the middle of this year. The onshore facilities are projected to be completed by late 2024 and the terminal commissioned in the second half of 2025, after which the first exports would take place, according to the Maritime Administration.
In the meantime, the city is focusing on a lot of infrastructure they’ve been trying to set right in the last year. This infrastructure will cost the city a goodly amount of money, which is why the council breathed a sigh of relief when three attempted tax rollback petitions didn’t pass muster. Surfside leaders have argued the extra money is needed to address the city’s long-neglected water and sewer systems.
“We’re really excited about finally getting our water project finished. It should be finished right after the first of the year, where we’ll be able to bring Freeport water over to be blended with our water, which will give us a better quality of water here on the island,” Bisso said. “And also more quantity of water.”
The city is hoping some grants the city has been waiting on will finally be distributed, he said, allowing them to tackle other projects that have been on hold as the process dragged through 2022.
“We have a few grants that we are trying to receive. One grant is for the reworking of our vacuum system — our sewer system — and that has been in the works for over a year and we’re still waiting to get the paperwork out of the General Land Office,” Bisso said.
“Second of all, we’re looking at a couple of other grants where we will be doing major road repair and also drainage repair over the whole island,” he said.
There are engineers working on those grant applications for submittal to the GLO.
Should the funding be approved, Bisso says the turnaround time on the improvements should be rapid.
“We’ve got almost a complete working turnkey or job-ready plan that has been submitted,” he said. “So there will be a little more engineering that needs to be done and we’re hoping that if we’re awarded that grant, which is $6.5 million, we will be able to get it started fairly quick.”
The city also hopes to use the upcoming Texas legislative session to try to get some ideas before the state government, which could leave Surfside in firmer control of its own destiny.
“We will be working with our state representative, Cody Vasut, on some bills that will be beneficial to our community and other small communities in the state of Texas,” Bisso said.
That includes the hotel-motel tax that the city collects, which can only be used for certain types of expenses. Surfside hopes to loosen those restrictions so the city can use the funds for more immediate needs. Vasut submitted a similar bill in the last session. Bisso is hoping a change in language improves its chances this time.
“This will allow us to use a certain portion of hotel-motel tax for infrastructure, which then will bring more people into the city — if we have better roads, if we have better water, if we have better sewage,” Bisso said.
Surfside is also working on a proposal to change their beach parking pass prices, which requires GLO approval. Their historical commission is also hoping to attract people to the city with their new monument designed by the survivors of the Battle of Velasco, which should be dedicated later this year.
OYSTER CREEK
The city saw a good bit of growth before 2020 before it slowed with the onset of the pandemic. Now it seems ready to get another shot in the arm.
Several surrounding communities have shown interest in being annexed into the city, Mayor Justin Mills said, though he notes it’s far too early in the process to name names or provide any details.
In the more immediate future, the city is looking at more businesses and residents moving in on a permanent basis.
“We’re getting some restaurants moved in and looking forward to expanding our footprint,” Mills said. “It’s trending towards that. As the market lines out, it’ll loosen up a little bit.”
The growth is why the city’s taxes have been able to remain flat, Mills said, which he finds very encouraging.
“If we can have our departments grow with our city instead of vice versa, then we should be fine and be able to maintain an affordable place to build,” he said.
Like all of the communities in Brazoria County, Oyster Creek has concerns about its infrastructure and will be looking to address drainage in 2023.
“We’ve got that grant and projects moving forward right now,” Mills said. “We’re just trying to get all that done.”
Much of that work will come from what Mills estimates at about a $5.4 million GLO grant that will be used on the drainage infrastructure.
The town also has the Army Corps of Engineers looking at the town’s levees and they could see some work done in the next year.
Policywise, the city is looking into adjusting their permit practices to be more in range with their surrounding communities, Mills said. That includes fees for things like mobile home and parks, which he says are far lower than that of nearby cities.
“We’re not on par with everybody else on permitting,” he said. “We’re way lower. Way lower on all of our stuff. I think $5 and $10,” he said. “And some of them are needing to be looked after more.”
FREEPORT
While nothing is certain in Freeport, where the city officials recently locked horns over accepting bids for some items that had been approved in the budget, there are some things that seem like very good bets.
First among those, City Manager Tim Kelty said, is the city’s water system will get needed attention as the Avenue F pump station and ground storage tank is to be addressed with a $1.8 million grant through the General Land Office.
“We have a lot on tap for 2023. It’s going to be a banner year,” Kelty said.
About $17 million has been earmarked for improvements in the sewer treatment plant and the collection system, he said.
The city is also hitting the second phase of its street improvement projects with about $3.5 million in projects continuing from last year.
The city has seen a lot of change over the last year as older structures have been demolished as needed and the city has seen interest in new buildings. Some contractors only want to build a few at a time and others are considering new subdivisions.
Other improvements are in the cards for the city’s buildings, should the voters agree.
“We’re also looking at doing some work at City Hall,” Kelty said. “We may be looking at clubhouse improvements at the golf course — that’s going to be coming up for discussion here pretty quick and it may be on the election cycle for folks to consider if they want to support that or not.”
The city will be holding a special election in February to find a new Ward D councilman to replace Troy Brimage, who resigned last fall and left the council with a vacant seat. A new council representative will likely have an effect on the two-to-two ties that have been cast in recent meetings.
Commercial growth is also a factor for Freeport in the coming year with the Volkswagen import facility, which will be putting the final touches on vehicles before they are shipped to dealers across the region.
Trying to parlay that potential business into a boon for the city will be the new Economic Development Corp. Director Robert P. Johnson and the new Main Street Coordinator Ana Silbas.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to make a lot of headway in that regard as well,” Kelty said. “But our primary focus in 2023 is going to be infrastructure — water, sewer, streets.”
