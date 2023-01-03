While Angleton is growing at a rapid speed and welcoming in a new population of residents, infrastructure improvements including drainage and streets are the main focus of the surrounding cities.
ANGLETON
After a year of construction, and a stalled completion date that was supposed to happen in the spring of 2022, Lakeside Park in Angleton will commence with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I believe in February we will have that big project kicked off, have programming and the ability for folks, residents and citizens to go and enjoy that facility,” Mayor Jason Perez said.
The park will feature amenities including a pavilion, walking trail, kayak launch, fishing pier, a lake with two outdoor covered gathering spaces, restrooms, concessions and a storage room.
The city will continue with their road bond project where it will start construction on Chevy Chase Street which looks to be a fairly lengthy amount of pavement.
“They’ll get new drainage, new piping for water, some street lights, and of course a concrete street, and it’ll have curbs. It will be really nice,” Perez said.
Angleton is also applying for grants to improve the downtown sidewalks that are not ADA compliant.
“We’re going to probably apply for maybe a grant to fix up Henderson Road and expand that to be a better east-west road,” Angleton City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “We have a lot going on. It’s a continual process of improvement.”
Angleton is going to replace their ground storage tank that holds 500,000 gallons of water that the city uses for fire hydrants, drinking water, and flushing water.
“It’s replacing about a 55 to 60 year old ground storage tank that started developing issues,” Whittaker said. We are now in the process of reconstructing a brand new one, and it will probably be online this year bring the old one offline and bring it down.”
The city’s service center is going to be replaced. Staff is working in portable buildings because the current building has started to deteriorate and the city is in the process of figuring out where to put the new center.
“We need to get those folks in a permanent structure,” Whittaker said, “That’s public work that’s our parks department, IT department — we need to get those guys in a nice permanent facility. We’ve had meetings, discussions at council, we’ve had executive meetings to discuss location, land, and potential contracts. It’s big on the list. We have the funding. We will get that off and running for 2023.”
Perez emphasized the desire of the city to improve their services in any way possible to make Angleton’s residents know they’re the priority and provide goods and services to meet the city’s demands, he said. This leads to new businesses and opportunities for the city.
“With the new construction of the residential homes that are coming, I think we are finally being recognized by investors and businesses that there’s an opportunity for them to make some money for their prospective business,” Perez said.
A new pizza joint will come to Angleton called The Crust across from the Dirty South Restaurant. A bar will also be opening on the corner just northwest of the new pizza place downtown.
Also coming is a new business, Sky H20, which plans to open a new facility in the city this year.
“One of my goals was to get extra retail whether it be, commercial or food,” Perez said. “We worked hard on doing that. It was a battle in some areas but for the most part I think now we’re going to see some of the fruit of our efforts.”
For years, Perez has heard the laments from residents about the scarcity of business in the city.
“Angleton doesn’t have anything, Angleton is always behind everybody else,” Perez said reciting the harsh words said about the city. “I’m just excited to see what happens this year, hopefully the economy is going to rebound a little bit and people can spend some more money.”
He also expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming growth of the city through residential home construction. This will be possible with the new residential developments of the Ashland community, Stasney Ranch and Austin Colony, Perez said.
City officials are visiting Belize City in March. It will be their first time in Belize since they started their partnership with them in 2022 when Belize’s officials came to Angleton to learn about the possible exchange of ideas and projects that they can construct together.
“We communicate with them usually about every other month. We introduced them to local businesses when they came here to create opportunities for future business development,”
Whittaker said. “We just started this partnership in October but one of the things we came to realize during the visit is that they produce nurses but they don’t have a job market for them. What if we set up this partnership where they can graduate from Belize, come get a job on a visa or some other job permit to fill hospitals?”
UTMB comes to mind for creating this partnership and the hospital is very interested in that, he said.
DANBURY
The city is working with $416,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Grant awarded to the city in 2022.
Planned projects includes new fencing at the lift stations, constructing an elevated water tower, and rehabbing the ground water storage facility. The rehab will consist of new coating inside and out, upgraded electrical, and a new automatic chlorine dispensing system.
The city will also purchase a newer backhoe for the utility department as well as build a new chlorine room at the elevated water tower.
The city has been working on upgrades to the ongoing wastewater treatment plant project and on the construction of a new chlorine room at the elevated water tower using community development building grant funds, Mayor Suzanne Powell said.
Council has a projected meeting set for Jan. 19 to discuss long term projects for the city.
HOLIDAY LAKES
The city will utilize $1.58 million in grant funds to improve drainage and infrastructure including street repairs. Most of these projects have been continued from 2022,” Mayor Norman C. Schroeder said.
“Only thing that we can do that I know of and help many people is drainage projects and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Schroeder wants to avoid the constant draining off of CR 124 and make everything flow like it should, he said
He is trying to divert some of the water into the smaller lakes and work on the roadways as well, Schroeder said.
“I’m trying to just not pass everything through Horseshoe Lake or Lake Alaska,” Schroeder said. “We’re going to finish up what I call the Irish name roads, all those streets coming off of, Kelly, going to Duffy and back. From Duffy they go down to Arctic to the big lake and all of those roads — we’re going to try put some bigger drainage pipes to get the water into the lake so it won’t go over the road in a real hard rain.”
The main goal is cleaning the town up, he said emphasizing the fact that people may not realize how much things cost.
“The basic things to keep the city streets passable is expensive and it’s hard to do when you’re a small city,” Schroeder said.
“I don’t like to waste money and I think if I’m going to do something I want to do it right as close as I can the first time,” he said “That’s been my philosophy my whole life — do it right without wasting a lot of money.”
