While some local school districts are wrapping up bond initiatives, others are just getting started as they prepare for new students, new programs and new challenges in the year ahead.
Leaders from all six Southern Brazoria County public school districts say this legislative year will have an impact as far as funding and teacher compensation, and they will be keeping watchful eye on the activities in the Capitol.
ANGLETON ISD
The district is in the design phase for its new elementary school and new junior high, which were part of a $196.25 million bond issue approved by voters in November, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“The reason we started those is they’ll actually be one of the last things that are done because it takes so long to get those things built,” Edwards said. “We don’t expect to open until August 2025.”
The district has already ordered new classroom furniture for next year and will be working on renovations in some of the other schools, which also were in the bond program, he said.
They also are working to upgrade their safety and security measures in the district by getting new equipment for the district’s police department, including radar, radios, new vehicles and additional intruder alert systems. Mobile wand metal detectors will also be purchased, Edwards said.
“We’ll spend the spring of the year paying close attention to what the Legislature does at their meeting this year, and then whatever outcomes they have for public schools we’ll be implementing or reacting to those,” he said.
That includes whether the district can give its teachers pay raises, and how much they can be.
Although not ready to offer any details, Edwards did say that the pre-K program might see some changes.
“I would just say, I’m very excited. I think, here in Angleton ISD we’ve had a lot of great things happen in the last year,” Edwards said.
The city of Angleton is experiencing growth and the district has worked hard for the last two to three years preparing for a jump in population, he said.
“We think we’re very well-positioned to meet the growth needs and provide quality education for all the students in Angleton ISD, whether they’ve been here for a long time or whether they’re new coming into us,” Edwards said.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
The district is very excited about the auditorium dedication Feb. 18 and the ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 20 for the new Brazoswood High School, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
The parking lot, double-stacked drop-off lanes and landscaping for the high school were finished over Christmas break.
The district also will construct new stacking lanes at Polk Elementary and Griffith Elementary over the summer to help traffic flow at those campuses when the next school year begins, he said.
It also is moving ahead with improvements to its other high school campus.
“We have started construction on Brazosport High School’s field house. It will be completed before the start of school in August,” Massey said. “And then we will go out for bid on the new Brazosport High School CTE center in February.”
Hopper Field’s concession stands, ticket booth area and sidewalk connecting the parking lot to the entrance are under construction, he said.
Also, the child nutrition and transportation facilities will receive an upgraded design, Massey said.
Brazosport ISD will be closely following the legislature to keep an eye on funding formulas and STARR assessment requirements.
“The spring semester is also exciting because of the extra and co-curricular activities that provide connections and lifelong learning,” Massey said. “We have UIL academic meets, fine arts and athletics, CTE organizations that are all involved in various contests and numerous activities and competitions.”
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
With a $79 million bond to overhaul Columbia High School approved by voters in November, the district is ready to finalize plans for its design and construction.
“We’re replacing about 80 percent of our instructional environment at Columbia High School. And so that’s huge for us,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “The main part of that facility was originally constructed starting in 1960, so we’re really going to make some drastic changes there and we’re really looking forward to that.”
The board will choose a general contractor for the project at its next meeting, he said.
The district is also looking for a new athletic director and head football coach to fill the position in the next few months after Brett Mascheck resigned, which Galloway says always heightens the community’s interest.
Academic progress also is being noticed, he said.
“Barrow Elementary has been one of our struggling campuses in the past and we’ve made some huge gains academics-wise there,” Galloway said. “And then we’re just looking forward to that continued progress, and then hopefully having progress across the district as well.”
Teachers play a vital role in the district and he hopes the legislature provides the district money to do more for them, Galloway said.
DAMON ISD
The district finally was released Dec. 10 from the mandatory Texas Education Association monitoring and targeted improvement plan instituted when it received an F rating in 2018.
Although stressful for staff and Superintendent David Hayward, who joined the district in January 2019, it has not been a bad thing as the district received a grade of 86 in its last assessment, school board President Helen Noble said.
“It’s the amount of reports that have to be generated for a one-person show,” Noble said. “A lot of people don’t realize what Mr. Hayward has actually had on his shoulders. … We’re such a small district, and we didn’t have the finances to be able to hire, so all of the accounting fell on him.”
With the aid of curriculum consultant Lisa Spain, who found up to 13 different curricula being used and streamlined them, Noble said the district is back on track.
Another resource is the completion of solar farms, two of which are built and two more are being constructed, that are helping to generate revenue for the district.
A new digital marquee on the front of the school is exciting for them as well, Noble said.
“We have on order a reader sign that goes in the back where the car rider line is,” she said. “We’re looking at that coming in February or March.”
There are also some campus improvement plans in the works, Noble said.
“The kids are excited. You can see it on their faces,” she said. “It’s filtering down from the board to the admin all the way down to the little kiddos.”
DANBURY ISD
After being in the position for a mere 20 days, new Superintendent Mike Homann said he believes the district can look forward to a positive year ahead.
“Of course, it’s a legislative year, so I’m sure they’re going to give us quite a bit to be focused on once they conclude their session, but the district in general will continue to focus our efforts on student success and providing professional quality learning opportunities for our students,” Homann said.
Safety improvements are at the top of the priority list, and making sure that the district remains on stable ground financially also is important to Homann.
“I feel good about the quality of the learning that’s been provided by the teachers,” he said. “As a new superintendent, I’ll be monitoring and evaluating all the efforts that are going on in the district and will look to provide whatever is necessary as far as teacher training is concerned with curriculum and so forth, but all in all, from what I’ve seen so far, I’m very pleased.”
SWEENY ISD
The district does not have anything major on the horizon for 2023, but there are a few improvements being made that should excite residents.
They are focusing on the student management systems and the financial system by Skyward Qmlativ, also known by staff as Right on Q, Communications Director Nicole Larson said.
In 2023, the district will also roll out a new website to improve communications with the community as well as create organization and better system processes, Larson said.
“Sweeny is a great community. It’s a great district,” she said. “I’m actually really excited for rolling out the new website and making improvements to their student management, making it more robust in our financial system. I think it will be really great and positive, moving forward for the ’23-24 school year and be great for our staff, our faculty and even parents.”
Sweeny also onboarded new superintendent Daniel Fuller last spring, and Larson believes they’ve really strengthened the district’s foundation and educational experiences for the students, she said.
“We’re continuing on focusing and making our students and our staff our top priority and providing them excellent educational opportunities, so we are very excited about what 2023 will bring,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.