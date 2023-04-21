ANGLETON — Spectators often enjoy watching planes land and take off while sitting down for lunch near the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport or in its Runway Café. They’ll get an even closer look at the aircraft Saturday.
The airport will host its annual LBX Fly-In, a big family event making the facility a focal point for the community, Airport Director Jeff Bilyeu said.
“Fifteen years ago, we started with what’s called flying in, where everybody was just flying to the airport and they eat lunch here and we’d have different things for them, but it grew into a community event,” Fly-In Committee Chair Herb Ross said.
Although it is a fly-in, not every vehicle can go airborne. Saturday’s event will include an auto show with around 50 classic cars, 25 antique tractors and model railroading to go with historic military aircraft, Apache Helicopters and a hot air-balloon, weather permitting.
“We’ve got one of the smallest jet airplanes in the world, that’ll be there,” Ross said.
There will be a few education booths as well to share information about aviation and the careers available.
“We’re trying to encourage people to pick up either aviation education or aviation jobs,” Ross said. “We want them to see that that is actually a career.”
Pilots will participate in some friendly competition for prizes and some will offer rides in their planes for an extra charge.
“It’s an all-day contest. As the pilots fly in from other airports or other areas, they have the opportunity if they want to try and land closest to the line, for a prize,” Bilyeu said. “Then there’s flour bombing. It’s just a friendly competition. There’ll be three or four airplanes that will fly over a target and will drop basically a balloon with some chalk in it trying to hit the target, and it’s fun to watch.”
Admission is free, but the airport will sell T-shirts and raffle tickets to help pay for operations. Raffle items include a pistol, a skydiving experience or a plane ride.
Food trucks will also be on-site for people to grab something to eat throughout the day.
“We really want to showcase aviation and the opportunities for enjoying it or having a career in it, all the benefits in it,” Bilyeu said.
The airport fly-in is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, 8000 Airport Road. Take the CR 220 exit off Highway 288 between Angleton and Lake Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.