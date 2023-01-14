S eeking services for her special needs child, Carol Jones gathered with other families who had children with disabilities to form an organization that could deliver them.
The formation of that group made it onto Page 14 of the Sept. 9, 1973, edition of The Facts. The first project would be a bowling excursion at Alvin Bowling Lanes, which had donated a lane and had equipment for people with physical limitations to use.
“The organization was actually started back in 1973 by a mother who had a child with cerebral palsy,” said KC Strate, who served as BACH’s director of development of 34 years.
Fifty years later, the Brazoria County’s Association for Children’s Habilitation provides much more for young people with developmental challenges and their families. It all started with Jones and a meeting at Westside Elementary School in Angleton.
“They got some funding — $1,000 from Dow — to hire physical therapists and deliver services to the kids,” she said. “They added services for occupational therapy within a couple of years after that. And then it evolved into physical therapy, occupational speech-language pathology and nursing services.”
BACH’s programs expanded after Buster Curry became involved in the late 1970s. The philanthropist and owner of Bar None Ranch volunteered to hold fundraisers for the organization in his pasture. He held fish fries with auctions and activities for the children with disabilities. Curry even had a boat that he made wheelchair accessible for the kids, Strate said.
“That turned into an annual event,” she said. “It evolved into such a big event with so many people going that we started having it at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Angleton and then eventually moved it to the fairgrounds because it was just too large for the pasture.”
Jones, a former teacher, along with physical therapist Linda Clapper began working full-time for the organization and it grew as the needs in the community became more apparent.
Angleton Danbury Hospital District, which is now UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, contracted with BACH to provide services to children and also see some of their adult clients, Strate said. They saw clients in a small hospital room, but soon they outgrew the space because of the many kids they helped, she said.
“The hospital gave BACH the acreage that the present facility sits on,” Strate said. “They told Carol Jones that BACH would be responsible for paying $1 a year for 100 years for that piece of property, so we could build a building there.”
Teresa Croft came on as BACH’s early childhood intervention program director in 1994.
They had 94 children in the program, and as other home health clinics began offering services to adult clients, the board of directors opted to concentrate on pediatric services because there were not many available at the time, Croft said.
In 2004, the organization had grown exponentially, serving 350 to 400 children at the time. Curry, who was on the Angleton Danbury Hospital District board, pledged $100,000 and challenged others to match it for the expansion of BACH’s facility.
The $1.2 million expansion got underway in 2004 with the help of Curry, Dow Chemical and Houston Endowment along with every dollar donated by the community.
BACH ECI serves children ages birth to 3 years old in their homes and day care centers.
The Buster’s Kids Program named in honor of Curry assists kids birth to 21 so that children with life-long special needs can receive services in addition to what is provided by the school district, current ECI Director Leigh Ann Fry said.
Each child has a case manager who oversees their particular needs, Croft said.
“We don’t have all the answers. I love the staff that we have and they’re wonderful people, but none of them have magic hands,” Croft said. “They’re not going to cure childhood Down syndrome, but they can help you navigate what’s going to be coming up for you and your child. They can help you find the answers to the questions. We also have been told by school district people that we hold families’ hands through the process and we absolutely do.”
Croft tells the story of one child who always would come into the facility screaming. His therapist would get him to sit on a scooter board by singing to him the words “criss-cross applesauce.” A parent would sit on one side and the therapist on the other, but his screams rang through the halls.
“Then one day it was no screaming at his appointment time. And we all kind of looked at one another,” Croft said. “But then we heard the therapist ‘criss-cross applesauce,’ so he was there but he wasn’t screaming, and then he left the building singing ‘criss-cross applesauce.’”
It might not seem like a big deal, but each child’s progress is important to the staff and therapists, Croft said.
“There’s big gains and there are those little bitty ones that you know don’t mean a lot to some people but that family,” she said.
Kelsey Green’s son, Jensen, has been receiving services for three months and already is showing improvement, she said. She doesn’t mind driving the 45 minutes from Damon to get the support she needs for her child, she said.
“I love it. It’s been great. The therapists are amazing,” Kelsey Green said. “We’re working on getting him walking and he’s improved so much since we started coming to therapy. … It’s helped me learn how to take care of him and meet his needs.”
In the past, fundraising missions for the organization were centered just around the kids and providing them with social avenues, such as their Christmas event with Santa, fishing programs, swim programs and the annual BACH Barn Bash.
With new leadership also comes a new vision, Leigh Ann Fry said.
“We will always continue to have activities for our children, but we are in a phase where we are trying to determine the best means of fundraising,” Leigh Ann Fry said. “And we’re really tearing that apart, making sure that we’re having wonderful activities for kids.
“We have a great event that is called BACH Back to School Bash. It’s really a spin-off of the Barn Bash, because we did want that to be kid-focused, and then we want to offer our donors an opportunity to come together as adult donors and have an adult evening to raise funds that support the kids.”
For every dollar BACH raises, 97 cents of it goes directly into the two programs. That includes speech therapy, parental training on how to interact with their children and ongoing treatment at home, Development Director Ashley Fry said.
As the organization looks to the future, it will be focused on staying up to date with best practices for special needs services, Leigh Ann Fry said.
“It continues to be the most fulfilling work that I’ve ever done besides being a wife and mother,” Strate said. “I was able to serve not just children and families and other folks but serve our Lord and I felt really really blessed to be able to be out there helping with kiddos. It was a privilege.”
The staff is the heartbeat of the organization and they also couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers, Leigh Ann Fry said.
“It’s an incredible honor to be asked to lead an organization and you only get to do that successfully when you’re surrounded by incredible staff and board leadership,” Leigh Ann Fry said. “So for me, the fact that I’m here at this point in time when the organization turns 50 is very humbling because an organization doesn’t get to be 50 without incredible leadership that came before me.”
