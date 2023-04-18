FREEPORT — The Lucy Goose Market might be gone from downtown Freeport, but it’s not forgotten, especially by those who were recently served with a civil lawsuit.
Former Freeport Economic Development Corp. board member and Lucy Goose co-owner Marinell Music and her business partner, Danna Wallace, filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Galveston against the Freeport EDC, Freeport Historical Museum Foundation, EDC attorney Chris Duncan and his law firm.
The defunct Lucy Goose Market in Freeport has no affiliation with the store of the same name in West Columbia.
Music and Wallace say their Fifth and 14th Amendment rights were violated and they were deprived of property without justification after being evicted in April 2021 from their storefront in downtown Freeport.
The plaintiffs are requesting economic and compensatory damages as well as attorney fees and court costs. Part of the damages include compensation for a fire suppression system which they claim ownership of, but which Freeport would now allow them to remove or sell. They also request damages against Duncan related to mental anguish.
Duncan referred to the lawsuit as the definition of frivolous, saying Music’s rights were not violated and she sought lease terms while on the EDC which would not have been legal.
The Lucy Goose Antique Market and Tea Room formerly operated at 212 W. Park Ave. Why it is not located there any longer is a story that has been told very different ways from the principle figures. Music says they were continually rebuffed when seeking to establish a written lease.
Former EDC President Jeff Peña said Lucy Goose’s owners tried to ink a deal on the lease that would include free rent as part of a sweetheart deal.
The period was a tumultuous one within the EDC after the removal of former city manager Jeff Pynes and abolition of the Freeport Historical Museum Foundation, which he operated and with whom Lucy Goose signed its original lease. EDC Executive Director Courtland Holman also would be dismissed shortly after and the board saw upheaval in its membership.
Music and Wallace allege there was funny business going on behind the scenes with regard to the property they were using.
“This case arises out of the unlawful, corrupt and pattern of racketeering activity pursued by officials elected by the voters of Freeport, Texas, taken in concert with other alleged co-conspirators, known and unknown, to violate the privileges afforded them by the color of their office, manipulating these privileges for unlawful personal gain,” according to lawsuit documents.
It alleges a conspiracy spanning years between the entities named in the suit, with the timeline of events given beginning with the Historical Museum Foundation, created in 2014. The founders included Pynes, who pleaded guilty to first-degree felony theft by a public servant and served five months of a 10-year sentence before receiving 10 years of probation.
The suit alleges the transfer of the Park Avenue property following the dissolution of the foundation to the then the EDC occurred “without due process.”
It says Duncan, then also acting as the city attorney for Freeport, had instructed Lucy Goose’s owners to “refuse payment until the City of Freeport had proffered a lease” when they inquired as to why they had not received a new lease. They were considered month-to-month tenants from the time the city took over the property. That same month, September 2020, the property again changed hands, this time to the EDC. Music and Wallace received a notice to vacate as of April 2021 from Duncan on behalf of the EDC.
During this time, Duncan says, negotiations were conducted with the owners, but an amicable solution could not be found.
“Ms. Music was in the building with no lease and not paying any rent,” Duncan said. “The EDC offered her a lease with 18 months free rent. She refused to sign the lease. Instead, she demanded that the EDC pay her a payment of $10,000 up front to stay in business.”
Duncan says the EDC refused to move forward under the terms.
“The law is very clear — if we give money to anyone for economic development, there has to be a performance requirement. That’s the state law,” he said. “If you look at the business grants that we give now, it’s the same requirement that we asked of Ms. Music.”
Those terms, Duncan says, are a requirement that the business stays solvent for one year or has to return the funds, to which he says Music would not agree.
Clay Thomas, who is representing Music and Wallace, said there could be other legal avenues explored before all is said and done.
“Truthfully, I think it speaks for itself,” he said. “There may be other people that get included at some point, but at the moment, this is where we’re leaving it.”
The next step in the suit will be a video conference meeting July 9 to determine the scheduling order.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.