LAKE JACKSON — Residents have been stewing over rabbits since September, but now that the votes are in, it’s officially rabbit season.
Results for the rabbit ordinance came in with 1,161 votes in favor, or 64.07 percent, and 651 votes against or 35.93 percent. This is according to unofficial results released Saturday night by the Brazoria County Elections office. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
The ballot question receiving voters' approval read: “Should the City of Lake Jackson remove the word ‘rabbits’ from the definition of livestock to allow rabbits in the city limits with prohibitions against breeding, selling and slaughtering the rabbits?”
Lake Jackson resident Casey McAlister, whose children are members of FFA, brought the topic to Lake Jackson City Council after learning they were illegally raising rabbits within city limits. She asked council to change its ordinance to allow rabbits to be raised for certain purposes, but after multiple discussions over multiple meetings, council ultimately voted 4-2 against making the change.
Supporters then undertook a petition drive to put the question before voters, succeeding first with getting it on the May 6 ballot and now with voters clearing the way for rabbit raising.
"We are just over the moon about it," McAlister said. "I think every one of us were in tears when it passed. A year's worth of farmers markets and people reaching out. It's been overwhelming. We've just been very blessed with the support that we've gotten. I'm glad we were able to take it to the people and the people got to say what they wanted."
Her daughter burst into tears when it passed, she said.
"It's just such a great blessing for those kids that you can make a difference," McAlister said. "It doesn't matter where you come from, what you're doing or how old you are — it just started from a little 13-year-old girl showing rabbits."
While passage makes it legal for people to raise rabbits, it doesn't mean every Lake Jackson resident is going to go out and get some, she said.
At the Nov. 7 meeting, City Attorney Sherri Russell presented the council with a list of ordinance options to consider. Councilwoman Rhonda Seth and Councilman Chase Blanchard were the only council members who showed support for the cause from its inception. Both said they had received about two dozen calls from residents who wanted to see the ordinance passed.
The measure would have allowed all residents in the city to own up to three rabbits, but could not breed, sell or slaughter them, City Attorney Sherri Russell said. Seth offered a motion to approve the ordinance as read, and Blanchard seconded.
Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, who with councilmen Vinay Singhania, Jon “J.B.” Baker and Matthew Broaddus voting against the motion, accepts voters' decision, he said.
"We took it to the voters and the voters made their decision on what they want to do concerning it," Roznovsky said. "We'll move forward with it and implement the changes the voters have agreed to."
McAllister argued not allowing residents to have rabbits in city limits prevented children from participating in 4-H activities because Brazosport ISD does not have the facilities needed.
They came back to the council in February with the petition signed by more than 400 registered Lake Jackson voters which put the question directly to the people.
"I'm probably more proud of the work they (the kids) did because they followed the process," Seth said. "They went to show that you really can make a difference in your government. It takes work and it takes dedication, but those kids and their moms were amazing. I'm very proud of them."
