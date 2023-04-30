ANGLETON — Efforts to talk a man out of attempting suicide faltered late Saturday, authorities said, with the man shooting himself in his vehicle after a traffic stop at Highway 288 and CR 45.
The man went by LifeFlight helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition, Brazoria County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ian Patin said in a news release.
Deputies received a call about just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a man threatening suicide, the release states. After talking with family members, deputies were able to find the man driving around the area and conducted a traffic stop.
Deputies initially were hopeful their conversations with the man would prevent the attempted suicide, but, “After several minutes of communication, the individual became less cooperative,” Patin said.
The man suddenly re-entered his vehicle and shot himself, Patin said. Deputies quickly began administering lifesaving treatment and called for EMS and LifeFlight.
The man, whose identity is not being released, was alone at the time of the incident and no one else was injured, Patin said.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) for people in mental health crisis.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
