A man died in a motorcycle crash near Damon after driving down a road under construction.

The single-vehicle crash took place around 12:46 p.m. Sunday, about 3 miles north of Damon on Highway 36 near CR 9.

The only person involved was 69-year-old Guy resident Colburn Wheaton, who was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, said Sgt. Stephen Woodard from the Department of Public Safety.

Wheaton was traveling southeast on a section of the roadway that was under construction and closed to the public for the highway expansion, according to a statement from the department.

“The road was closed to the public, and that’s when he struck a pile of rock that was in a closed section of the roadway,” Woodard said.

Wheaton was pronounced dead on the scene by Brazoria County Justice of the Peace Jack Brown, the statement said.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time,” according to the statement.

