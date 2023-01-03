Man dead in motorcycle crash By GAYLA MURPHY gayla.murphy@thefacts.com gaylamurphy Author email Jan 3, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Report Urgent Important Update Word Collage 3d Illustration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man died in a motorcycle crash near Damon after driving down a road under construction.The single-vehicle crash took place around 12:46 p.m. Sunday, about 3 miles north of Damon on Highway 36 near CR 9.The only person involved was 69-year-old Guy resident Colburn Wheaton, who was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, said Sgt. Stephen Woodard from the Department of Public Safety.Wheaton was traveling southeast on a section of the roadway that was under construction and closed to the public for the highway expansion, according to a statement from the department.“The road was closed to the public, and that’s when he struck a pile of rock that was in a closed section of the roadway,” Woodard said.Wheaton was pronounced dead on the scene by Brazoria County Justice of the Peace Jack Brown, the statement said.“This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time,” according to the statement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stephen Woodard Wheaton Crash Highway Transports Roadway Guy Statement Damon gaylamurphy Author email Follow gaylamurphy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Last Meal: El Chico employees say goodbye to their restaurant familyChild dies, driver is in critical condition from railroad crashLake Jackson man's death not a homicide, police sayLarry Wayne DavisTHE SCOOP: Lunas ready to kick in chicken restaurant in AngletonIt's been an honor: Judge Pat Sebesta retires after 24 yearsWilliams ready for FCS national championship gameResidents safe, pets are lost in apartment fire on New Year's DayFreeport fighter looking to go proHerman Blessing Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGwen Brown Jones (5)An idea is born: TDECU shares concept plans for new bank, city park, and library (4)Herman Blessing (3)Lucy Elizabeth Newton Rice (2)Kim Foster Bowers (2)Child dies, driver is in critical condition from railroad crash (2)Peña: Complaint part of 'smear campaign' (1)Manuel G. Olivares (1)Bobbie Gene Jasek (1)Holders ready to rule cabin (1)TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast (1)Neuter and release policy for cats under scrutiny (1)Barbara Ruth Hester (1)Michael B. McCabe (1)Texas schools about to hit allowable debt ceiling (1)It's been an honor: Judge Pat Sebesta retires after 24 years (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Life isn't fair, especially on social media (1)Leonard Harmon “Bubba” Moore (1)Glen Dale (Sheephead) Howard (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Policy of cat control should be allowed (1)Mascheck steps down as Columbia head coach/AD (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Embracing change isn't always easy (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Solemnly swear: County welcomes new officials at oath ceremony Community Calendar For Jan. 3 Residents express concerns regarding manufactured home community LOOK AHEAD: Infrastructure, new business is main focus for Angleton Danbury area Man dead in motorcycle crash Cross words: Multiple Sweeny groups come together for student safety 3 second-half goals lead Columbia to season-opening win MMA fighting coming to Brazosport area Online Poll Time Magazine announced its 10 finalists for 2022 Person of the Year. The magazine's editors base the selection on who they believe most influenced world events during the year, be it in a positive or negative way. Who do you think should receive the award? You voted: Chinese President Xi Jinping U.S. Supreme Court Elon Musk Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Protesters in Iran Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Gun safety advocates U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Public #21.02 Emergency Service District convenience store/gas Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.