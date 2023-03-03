A pickup truck police say a man stole near O.M. Roberts Elementary and led officers from multiple agencies on a pursuit Thursday that ended north of Liverpool remains where it crashed and the driver was shot by law enforcement.
LAKE JACKSON — A man spotted in an elementary school dumpster is dead after a pursuit and confrontation with police that ended in northern Brazoria County, authorities said.
The man’s name is not being released pending notification of loved ones.
Lake Jackson Police and EMS were called at about 10 a.m. Thursday to O.M. Roberts Elementary in the 100 block of East Cedar Street, but before they arrived, the man stole a truck from someone nearby and drove off, a news release from Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch states.
During a pursuit across multiple county and farm-to-market roads, the man rammed a civilian vehicle and a Lake Jackson patrol SUV and attempted to run over an officer, the release states. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers deployed spike strips near CR 192 and CR 193 just outside Liverpool, which caused the truck to crash into a ditch.
As officers approached, the man got out of the truck and charged two Lake Jackson officers with a long-blade knife, according to the release. The officers opened fire, killing the man.
A video showing the end of the pursuit taken by a witness questioned whether the man had a knife, but Welch said evidence shows the man had a long-bladed weapon. Videos from dashboard and body cameras will be reviewed by investigators before they are released, he said.
The occupants of the civilian vehicle were not injured, Welch said.
Investigators with the Texas Rangers and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into the incident jointly with Lake Jackson Police Department. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation and their names will not be released at this time.
Anyone with video or photos of the event is encouraged to provide it to investigators.
A Brazosport ISD spokeswoman said the school entered “secure mode” during the incident, meaning no one could enter or leave the building, and sent a letter of explanation to parents.
“Our safety and security protocols proved effective as we have conducted drills to prepare for such situations,” Superintendent Danny Massey said in a statement. He expressed gratitude to campus staff, Brazosport ISD campus police and the Lake Jackson Police Department.
It’s an awful ending, Welch said.
“Anytime there’s a loss of life, it’s tragic. It’s a tragic incident for all involved,” he said.
