LEAGUE CITY — A 27-year-old Pearland man accused of fleeing a police traffic stop and barricading himself in a stranger’s house with a gun remained in custody Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East League City Parkway, League City Police Public Information Officer José Ortega said.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.