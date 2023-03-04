LAKE JACKSON — The man fatally shot by Lake Jackson police officers was on the O.M. Roberts Elementary campus when the cross-county pursuit began, but not in a dumpster as initially reported, school officials said.
Further investigation by the Brazosport ISD and Lake Jackson police departments determined the man originally was in a trash dumpster at a site off of Dixie Drive, according to a statement from Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. He then ended up in a trash truck that went to Roberts Elementary, he said.
“The city of Lake Jackson staff discovered the man in the trash truck when they arrived at Roberts, and this is where he exited the truck and ran down the street,” the statement said.
Lake Jackson Police and EMS were called at about 10 a.m. Thursday to O.M. Roberts Elementary in the 100 block of East Cedar Street. Before they arrived, the man stole a truck from someone nearby and drove off, a news release from Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch states.
During a pursuit across multiple county and farm-to-market roads, the man rammed a civilian vehicle and a Lake Jackson patrol SUV and attempted to run over an officer, the release states. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers deployed spike strips near CR 192 and CR 193 just outside Liverpool, which caused the truck to crash into a ditch.
As officers approached, the man got out of the truck and charged two Lake Jackson officers with a long-blade knife, according to the release. The officers opened fire, killing the man.
“I can confirm that the man was found in a Lake Jackson trash truck is accurate,” Welch said. “He was discovered at the elementary school when the incident began.”
Investigators with the Texas Rangers and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
The name of the man is not being released pending notification of family.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation and their names will not be released at this time.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
