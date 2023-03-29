A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper looks inside a Dodge Ram pickup after officers from multiple agencies pursued the truck Wednesday night to the 6600 block of Highway 332 in Freeport. The driver had outstanding warrants and drove off from an attempted traffic stop, authorities said.
FREEPORT — A 47-year-old Richwood man with outstanding warrants led officers on a pursuit through several Brazosport cities Wednesday night, authorities said.
A Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a routine traffic stop on a 2013 black Dodge Ram pickup about 8:15 p.m. near FM 2004 and Sycamore Street in Lake Jackson, Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ian Patin said.
The driver kept going and led officers through Lake Jackson and Clute before driving over spike strips around the 6600 block of Highway 332 in Freeport, disabling his truck, Patin said.
“The suspect exited the vehicle and continued to resist. He was then tased and then taken into custody,” he said.
The man, whose name wasn't released, will be charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and evading with a vehicle in addition to the several outstanding warrants, Patin said.
The Department of Public Safety, Lake Jackson Police Department, Clute Police Department and Freeport Police Department all assisted with the pursuit, he said.
