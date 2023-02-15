FREEPORT — Let the good times roll into Downtown Freeport.
Fit with games, gumbo and king cake, Freeport Main Street welcomes the community and neighboring residents to enjoy a day in downtown to celebrate Mardi Gras.
“This is our second annual Mardi Gras Festival that’s being hosted by Freeport Main Street in partnership with our Freeport Economic Development Corporation,” Main Street Coordinator Ana Silbas said. “We’re really hoping to just bring the community out to enjoy the historic downtown Freeport and to celebrate Mardi Gras.”
Both organizations work to highlight the historical significance of downtown and to bring some new life into it.
“Downtown revitalization and historic preservation are important pillars in our community,” EDC Executive Director Robert Johnson said. “The Main Street programs are primarily focused on downtown historic preservation and revitalization, and the EDC, we’re helping small businesses, and it’s a natural fit for us to work together.”
The Mardi Gras parade at noon will kick off the exciting day, with many familiar organizations and businesses participating. The parade will start near St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church at South Velasco and Sixth streets, then take a right on South Second Street leading to downtown.
“We have some of our local high school groups that are also going to be involved as well,” Silbas said. “We have our proud partner, Freeport Economic Development Corp., that will be leading us off, as well as our local departments with the police department, fire department. So we are really excited about that.”
Family friendly activities follow the parade, including live music, a king cake-eating contest and a gumbo cook-off with community sampling. Food vendors such as Tropical Gulf Shaved Ice, Culture Coffee and the Twisted Kow will be selling their favorites.
“Brazoria County Voter Initiative will be there to help people register to vote. It’s a non-partisan organization, really connecting the community to different resources at this event,” Silbas said. “Dual-lane inflatable slides and then also some inflatable ax-throwing, face-painting and a caricature artist, as well as stilt walkers and jugglers as well.”
The Mardi Gras Festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but gumbo-tasting tickets are $10 each, cash only. The festival will be centered around the Freeport Historic Downtown Memorial Park.
“It’s an infusion of activity in downtown which is good, people discovering the stores that we have, the downtown we have, the wonderful historic downtown that we have,” Johnson said.
“We hope everybody supports Freeport and supports the Mardi Gras Festival and we hope to see everybody there.”
