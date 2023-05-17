FREEPORT
On the 70th anniversary of his own graduation, a Brazosport alumni made an appearance at last week’s awards show, giving back to this year’s graduating class.
Charles Wilson Jr. is a class of 1953 Brazosport graduate, and since the early 2000s has given out a four-year scholarship to two students every year, hoping to take some weight off of their college tuition.
“It’s basically because an old man with no kids and a little money decided to find a way where maybe some of his money would do some good for a bunch of other people’s kids,” he said.
Every year, he and the Community Foundation choose two seniors, a boy and a girl, to receive a $4,000 scholarship — in recent years it has become $5,000 — to be split up over four years during the student’s college years. Brandon Diaz, attending the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, majoring in chemical engineering, is one of this year’s recipients.
“I’m very excited to go to UT, so given the opportunity to focus on school given this scholarship, I’m really excited,” Diaz said. “That’s a great opportunity for me, it’s going to help my dad out a lot, given that I’m a first generation, that’s a big achievement.”
The second recipient, Leslie Reyes-Vargas, is deciding between the University of Houston and UT-Austin to attend in the fall, majoring in fine arts. Because of the two students’ plans to attend UT, Wilson broke his usual tradition of wearing red for B’Port and wore orange when presenting the scholarship.
“I do feel honored that I got it, I’m thankful that I got it, for the people that work hard to get that money for me, and I definitely plan to attend UT in the future,” Reyes-Vargas said.
Before her death, Wilson and his wife were planning to create a memorial scholarship so the money they earned through their lives could go somewhere. When his wife died around 2006, he decided to put the plan into action early.
“I was a practicing lawyer since 1960, so we had some money, not enough to be rich by today’s standards, but comfortable. We had no kids, most of our cousins were richer than I was, and we kicked around ‘what should we do since our money may outlive us?’” Wilson said. “I proposed a scholarship for kids graduating from Brazosport, I had gone to Brazosport. After she died, I went ahead and started trying to figure out the program.”
In collaboration with the foundation, he created a fund that will provide two smaller scholarships. The students continue to receive the money from the scholarship every year of college upon the stipulation they must stay enrolled. If they don’t, the money will be recycled back into the fund. However, once he passes, the rest of his estate will go into larger scholarships.
“At the time, I imagined that probably, the foundation might be able to provide somewhere between two and four kids with a $10,000 scholarship,” Wilson said. “In the meantime, while I was still alive, I set it up and this is all set up, agreements between me and the foundation. But we set it up so that for the time being. We would have two $4,000 scholarships to be passed out for $1,000 a year. It’s got to a point where because there’s enough recycled money, I am not having to put too much money into it to keep it going and we’re giving out $5,000 scholarships, one for a boy, one for a girl.”
The scholarship is chosen based on financial need as well as the likelihood of the recipient staying in college. Focusing less of their achievements and their personal characteristics such as race and gender.
“My idea was for the committee to select based on information about the kid and basically the idea is that we want to pick kids who we think from the information we have, we believe are capable of getting through college. With more weight on how much they need the help than how smart they are.”
Wilson, working with the foundation, has given out almost 20 years worth of scholarships, working to select those students they believe will benefit most from the awards. Through the years, a few of the recipients stand out to Wilson.
“I remember one year there was a little girl. I don’t remember anything about her except going through the information, I found out she was homeless and I think a valedictorian,” Wilson said. “We thought she would have all kinds of money from scholarships and we discussed that with the people at the school and found out that she had very little extra, so we included her. So things like that it’s been fun, maybe done a little good.”
Wilson plans to continue with the scholarship as long as he can.
“When I got into it, I did not realize how out of control the cost of college got,” he said. “My little bit is not helping near enough, college ought to be affordable and available to people regardless of their economic conditions. We need to make education available to young people.”
