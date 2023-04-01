ANGLETON
UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus hospital has Moxi twice over.
The hospital recently introduced the medical-focused robots created by Diligent Robots named Ann and Dan— a play on Angleton Danbury — to its nursing staff. It is the first facility in southern Texas to have them, hospital officials said.
Moxi Robots are the brainchild of Dr. Andra Thomas and Vivian Chu. Each holds a Ph.D. in robotics and created the droids specifically to benefit providers in the medical field, said Rachel Beecham, head of growth at Diligent Robotics in Austin.
“The robots are point-to-point delivery robots that help deliver various items throughout the hospital with the goal to help return time back to caregivers,” Beecham said.
UTMB partnered with the company in 2019 to test the robots in its Galveston hospitals. Since then, the robots have evolved to meet the needs of nursing staff, UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Administrator Dr. Beth Reimschissel said.
“We actually trialed Moxi when it was in its first generation-type stage prior to the pandemic in Galveston,” Reimschissel said. “And at the time, Moxi was more focused on a unit and looked a little different, too. It was really meant to help a nurse that was at the bedside of a patient go grab something from the supply closet or the nurse’s station. Since then, it’s evolved to really kind of serve hospitals such as ours — a smaller hospital with multiple tasks.”
Ann and Dan are capable of delivering lab specimens, nutritional items and medical equipment, and hopefully very soon, also medications, she said.
Since their full-use launch March 20, the robots have completed 619 tasks accounting for 329 talentless task hours the nurses or aides would normally have to perform on top of their already heavy workload, Beecham said.
The robots were designed to work side by side with humans and were intentionally designed to be 5 feet tall to take up the same space as a person, Beecham said.
However, they weigh about 300 pounds, which makes them a theft deterrent. They also have two drawers in the back and one large one in front, allowing nurses to load them with small lab samples or larger medical equipment up to 70 pounds, Reimschissel said.
Just for fun, Ann and Dan may flash passers-by with heart eyes, but the colors of their lighted headbands reveal what task they’re doing. Red alerts staff the robots need technical support, yellow means they are entering a doorway, purple means they’re ready to deliver and blue means they’re moving.
When not in use, the robots will navigate to their charging stations, where they will “trickle charge,” Beecham said.
After they arrived Feb. 20, the robots started mapping the facility and are now fully independent. They can open doors and navigate the entire hospital, including elevators and the second floor. They can also function to support the surgical unit. For safety reasons, they cannot go outside and have their own security badges attached to their sensors to allow them access to staff-only areas, Reimschissel said.
They are not there to take away any jobs but give nurses and staff more time to attend to patient care by doing the jobs that don’t take any expertise, she said.
“There was a lot of infrastructure work that we did because our facility is 50-plus years old,” Reimschissel said. “And so we wanted to make it so it wouldn’t really need any type of babysitting at all, that Moxi could be independent and take that load off of healthcare providers.”
The nursing staff that uses the robots, often through commands sent through a tablet device, are called Super-users. They can dictate the priority levels of the tasks they send based on the system’s queue and thus save more time that way, Beecham said.
“These robots are not just convenient. They are necessary,” Reimschissel said. “Nurses love it. When we did our time-in-motion study, I think we counted over 300 times they were leaving their patients to do a task that takes no talent. If you ask any nurse or doctor, they do want more time with their patient and the patient wants more time with them.”
Dan went to the ICU unit to pick up some lab samples on the second floor, demonstrating his ability to navigate throughout the facility. Although it took a little time for him to calculate the route, he was able to open the door to the unit using his manipulation arm and is also able to sense obstacles and objects nearby. As soon as he entered, “Oh Moxi’s here!” could be heard from the nursing staff.
Charge Nurse Marlene Rivas, who has been with UTMB Health Angleton Danbury for six years, appreciated the extra sets of mechanical hands, she said.
“The robots are very helpful. A lot of times you don’t have extra staff,” Rivas said.
They’re user-friendly but she there’s a bit of human error that can happen, such as when she sent Moxi to the wrong place, she said.
“It’s an extra pair of hands,” Rivas said. “ICU has a lot of labs and it takes some steps off of my day. I’m not going to the lab 10 times a day.”
It helps take the burden off of the work environment, said Sherry Marques, nurse manager for ICU and Med Surge.
The robots get a lot of looks from the patients who are curious to know what they do. Some patients even follow the robots to see them in action, Reimschissel said.
“I’m super excited to work for an organization that embraces the innovation instead of being hesitant about the innovation,” Marques said.
Reimschissel says she’s most excited about the opportunities the robots bring to the area and that it aligns with the career and technology education careers and programs offered by district schools.
It also helps to create jobs in the community and fosters robotic innovation in the Angleton-Danbury area, Beecham said.
Although not revealing a detailed cost, Reimschissel says the robots were not purchased as a capital investment. The hospital has a contract with Diligent Robotics to pay for usage by the hour with a lower cost during non-use times. This resulted in a lower contract rate that is affordable and included in the general budget for the hospital, she said.
As a way to get staff excited about their new robotic co-workers, the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee had a naming contest that resulted in 114 name entries.
Dan and Ann were the winning names revealed to staff Friday along with the contest winner, who will receive $100.
