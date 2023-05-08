ANGLETON — State refund program may create more jobs for the economically disadvantaged.
The Commissioners Court is set to discuss Judge Matt Sebesta’s nomination of Phillips 66 as a Texas Enterprise Zone.
“The Texas Enterprise Zone Program (EZP) is a state sales and use tax refund program designed to encourage private investment and job creation in economically distressed areas of the state,” according to the Texas Economic Development website.
The designation could mean the creation and retention of up to 500 jobs with the company which would result in a maximum potential refund of 1.25 million.
“Companies must meet minimum capital investment thresholds and create and/or retain jobs that employ a certain percentage of economically disadvantaged individuals, enterprise zone residents, or veterans,” according to the website.
Phillips 66 would receive refunds based on its planned level of capital investment which would need to be between $5,000,000 to $149,999,999 and the number of jobs created and retained.
The court will also discuss the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office entering into an interlocal cooperation agreement with Gulf Coast Center. The partnership would bring more mental health services to the department, an initiative that Sheriff Bo Stallman has been dedicated to implementing since announcing the BCSO C.A.R.E.S. (Creating Awareness & Responding to Emergencies Safely) last year.
Also on the agenda, the district clerk’s office is requesting to hire for a split position. District Clerk Cassandra Tigner agreed to keep three positions in her office under the hiring freeze at the last meeting, but is asking to split one position into two part-time positions.
The court is also holding a public hearing beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday before the regular agenda meeting to discuss authorizing the purchase of solid waste disposal facilities revenue bonds by the Brazoria County Industrial Development Corporation.
The meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the first floor Commissioner’s Courtroom, Suite 100A at the County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust.
ANGLETON — Visitors to the city may get chance to stay longer
Council will hear a concept proposal for an extended-stay hotel to be built at 2209 E. Mulberry Street.
The city doesn’t currently have any extended-stay hotel accommodations among the few hotels in the area.
Council will discuss the approval of a final plat for the Live Oak Ranch Subdivision. Also, the plats for Sections 3 and 4 of Riverwood Ranch are back on the table after being denied at the previous meeting.
In other business, an evaluation study of the intersection of CR 44 and Enchanted Oaks Drive to see if the speed limit needs to be increased or decreased.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers of the Angleton City Hall, 120 S. Chenango Street.
BRAZORIA
Corner store planned at former Roye’s building
Brazoria City Council will decide whether people can have a cold one in a former fireplace store after having a public hearing on the topic at its meeting Tuesday night.
A public hearing on whether to allow on-premise consumption of wine and malt beverages at the Cradle Corner Store, 1238 FM 521 will be held. The building formerly housed Fireplaces by Roye. Council is scheduled to vote on approving the permit application after the public hearing closes.
In other business, council will consider adopting regulations for motor vehicle repair businesses, adopting the 2018 international codes for buildings, fire and other standards and selling the former landfill site for $5,000.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
SWEENY
Positions may be filled
The Sweeny ISD School Board will discuss hiring personnel. After an executive session, they are expected to address the positions of Junior High School Principal, High School Assistant Principal and Elementary Assistant School Principal. Other contracted personnel may also be addressed for hiring.
In other business, the school will discuss the certification of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills instructional materials, a classroom technology Request for Proposal and the canvassing of returns based on results from the May 6 election.
The meeting is 6 p.m. in the district Administration Building boardroom, 1310 N Elm Street.
WEST COLUMBIA
Museum lease terms will be revealed at meeting
City Council will continue the discussion on the Columbia Historic Museum lease and present museum board members with the new lease agreement.
Speculation over terms of the new lease and rumors of the Texas Historical Commission taking it over dominated discussion at a special meeting last month originally set to review the city’s codes and ordinances.
The museum has a lease agreement to pay $1 a year for rent, utilities excluded, as part of the original and current contract. The current lease expires Sept. 30.
In other business, the council will discuss the denial for a rate change submitted by both Centerpoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC and New Mexico Power Company. These rate changes would increase the electric rate for the community significantly.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m., on Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 512 E. Brazos Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.