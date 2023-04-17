ANGLETON
District agenda focuses on building improvements
Board members will hear the proposition for new fiber optics from PS Lightwave to provide network connectivity for the Angleton ISD operations service center building.
The board will also vote to approve the purchase of new HVAC equipment for Frontier Elementary as well as the purchase of new cheer uniforms for the 2023-2024 school year.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday in the Boardroom of the Administration Building, 1900 N Downing Street.
CLUTE
District to discuss start of improvements at Stephen F. Austin Stem Academy
As previously promised, the district is beginning to work on much needed improvements at the Stephen F. Austin Stem Academy. They are beginning with repairs to the asphalt on and surrounding the campus and are working with the county to help fund the work’s completion.
“After viewing the site with Commissioner Dude Payne, the county provided a materials estimate and indicated they would
be happy to pursue an Interlocal Agreement for the work. Pending Brazosport ISD Board approval, the Interlocal Agreement will be slated for approval at the Commissioner Court meeting on April 25th, 2023,” according to the agenda.
The areas that are first up for improvement are the center of the staff parking lot, the playground track, and the three entrances to the campus from Stephen F. Austin Road.
The board will also discuss transferring funds to cover the $3.6 million cost overage on the new Brazosport High School Career and Technical Center.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at the Brazosport ISD Administrative Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
FREEPORT
Port Freeport negotiations return in executive session
After two special meetings and multiple executive sessions, the Freeport City Council announced that their negotiations with Port Freeport over the annexation of land would likely lead to an announcement this week. Another session is scheduled with an agenda item over the consideration of an interlocal agreement to follow when they’re finished.
Other previously discussed topics making a return will be the lighting plan for residential streets, which will be the decision of where Centerpoint Energy will install new streetlights in accordance with an agreement made with the city, and the possible approval of a new phone system upgrade for the city.
Other business will include a discussion about increasing the salaries of Freeport Fire and EMS workers.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in the Municipal Court Room of the Police Department Headquarters, 430 N Brazosport Boulevard.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 814 Lamar.
JONES CREEK
The city will consider hiring CPA to fix budget mistakes
In light of the city secretary’s recent resignation due to inefficient budget maintenance, the city is seeking someone with accounting firm qualifications. They will discuss hiring certified public accounting services for the city.
The council will also consider Marshal office Deputy Paul Stackhouse’s request to move from part-time to full-time position with the city.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
LAKE JACKSON
City will carry over unspent project balances from previous year
Council will discuss amending the current year’s fiscal budget to add unspent project balances that were not complete from last year. The agenda does not include the total amount to be amended nor if it will go towards future projects or what types of projects those will be. In a previous article by The Facts, City Manger Modesto Mundo did mention infrastructure projects that needed to be considered for Lake Road, Yaupon Street and Oyster Creek Drive.
Also on the agenda, council will consider awarding a bid for the mulch site improvement to Matula & Matula Construction at 103 Canna Lane in an amount not to exceed $177,000.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers, 25 Oak Drive.
QUINTANA
Water, water everywhere
Water appears all over the Quintana agenda, beginning with the City Council requesting another update from Veolia regarding the water plant, repairs, violations and lab results. A vote to approve a payment on an invoice from PumpWrxs Controls LLC will follow, along with consideration of switching services to the Water of Texas Company from Culligan Water for the city’s water filtration systems and a vote over approval to amend the budget for related expenses.
In other business, the council will consider the approval of a building permit for 400 Second Street for Paul Gonzales and a demolition permit for 502 Castle Street in the Quintana County Park area at the behest of the Brazoria County Parks Department.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 814 Lamar.
WEST COLUMBIA
The district plans to partner with Sweeny Community Hospital
The district will discuss an agreement with Sweeny Community Hospital to provide students with clinical and technical opportunities with clinical rotations for next year’s curriculum. This will give the students hands-on experience in the field which will also provide them opportunities to pursue education and employment right in the community.
Also on the agenda is a proposal for a partnership between C-BISD and Communities In Schools of Brazoria County and consideration to approve purchasing student catastrophic coverage.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday at the C-BISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th Street.
