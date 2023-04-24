ANGLETON
Street lights and speed limits top the list of agenda items
Council will hear an update and concerns from the Texas Department of Transportation about the traffic light located at Highway 35 and 288B.
Based on the findings of a recent traffic study, the city is considering an ordinance to alter speed limits on certain streets and highways within the city limits.. A $200 penalty is being recommended for the violation as part of the ordinance.
Also on the agenda, The construction of new tennis courts for Angleton ISD will be discussed along with the possible approval of discounted rates for county and district employees at the Angleton Recreation Center.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango Street..
ANGLETON
Court’s hot topic will be to eliminate hiring freeze
The Commissioners Court is set to discuss lifting it’s previously mandated hiring freeze that has been in place since last fall. Although the last few meetings have included the approval of a few county positions, the elimination of the hiring freeze would allow several departments to be able to continue conducting business efficiently as departments see more vacancies and those that existed have remained unfilled.
If allowed, the county’s human resources department is seeking to fill positions at the airport, in the health department, the county museum and for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 2.
The court will also discuss budgeted employee salaries and benefits including the consideration to hire consulting services in regards to employee health benefits.
The meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the first floor Commissioners’ Courtroom, Suite 100 at the County Courthouse.
OYSTER CREEK
Bulkhead Project discussion
More discussion will take place in executive session with the Economic Development Corporation. The EDC had previously announced litigation had been filed with one of the engineers involved in two interrelated projects surrounding a 600-foot bulkhead proposed to go along Oyster Creek Bend from FM 523.
There will also be a consideration of action regarding the drainage of the Fire Department Parking Lot.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
SWEENY
EDC items highlight lengthy agenda
A week later than their normal scheduling, the Sweeny City Council will be discussing a swath of Economic Development Corporation questions, including the return of the Industrial Park Improvements Project, which had been discussed the previous month and had a vote cast regarding the funding from bids placed by different construction firms. Items concerning a follow-up on the bids and financing with Government Capital will be included as well as an update on drainage which includes the industrial park project and the city as a whole. Applications for members of the EDC board will also be considered.
In other business Commissioner David Linder will present an update of current events to the council and the city auditors will present an opinion on the financial year 2022 audit. An agenda request by mayoral candidate Neal Bess Jr. will involve discussion on the city’s railroad train ordinance involving train speed and the city’s quiet zone time schedule.
The water coloration and the rehabilitation of two of the city’s water softeners to help with the city’s magnesium issue will be updated for council. Councilman John Rambo, who had previously said council should check into an adjustment for the city’s water rates in response to the quality issues, has requested a discussion of the city’s utility rates. There will also be discussion regarding long-term water leaks along Second Street and Hackberry Street.
There will also be discussion about a financial strategy to meet the funding requirements of the Texas Department of Transportation alternatives project and sidewalk project. An adoption of guidelines to be consistent with Film Friendly certification will be discussed.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 102 West Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Museum may soon be history
A special meeting for West Columbia City Council has been called to discuss the museum lease.
The museum has been paying the city $1 a year rent since 1990, but those terms may be coming to an end.
Mayor Laurie Kincannon has previously proposed building a new museum in West Columbia which may be part of the discussion as well.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. tonight at West Columbia City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.