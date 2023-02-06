FREEPORT
Election questions are up for action
In addition to the charter amendments that Freeport City Council has been discussing in advance of an expected ballot placement in the May 6 election, they will also consider an ordinance to allow the proposed land swap that would trade 15 acres of land containing the baseball and softball fields used by the Brazosport High School sports teams for just under 31 acres that include the now-defunct T.W. Ogg Elementary School building.
Additionally, there will be discussion regarding an amendment to the Freese and Nichols projects that they are undertaking for the city, a resolution to support Texas General Land Office funding for levee improvements and consideration of a vehicle and equipment repair maintenance policy.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight in the Municipal Courtroom of the Police Department Building, 430 N Brazosport
Boulevard.
LAKE JACKSON
The fight for rabbits continues
The city secretary will determine if an initiative petition for an ordinance to allow rabbits within city limits meets the sufficiency requirements. Petitioners were told that if they could collect 400 signatures by residents of the city, the request could go on the May 6 election ballot. Council will also discuss whether to change the current ordinance’s definition of livestock and allow a special election to include the allowance of rabbits.
Council is looking ahead to the partnership with TDECU and their proposed land donation behind HEB. A closed session will take place and afterwards, a decision will be made on moving forward with the project. The proposed project includes an agreement with the city to extend Azalea Street to Center Way in order to allow a freer flow of traffic to the area once the park and new credit union facility is built. Council will vote on the request with a cost to the city not to exceed $750,000.
The meeting is 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Filling vacancies are on agenda
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will discuss the hiring of a new police chief for the district, as well as a combination athletic director and head football coach. An evaluation of the district’s superintendent will also be considered.
Other items include a review of the district’s property casualty insurance, the approval of weighted courses for the educational planning guide and taking possible action on a memorandum of understanding for the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s Administration Building, 1310 N Elm Street.
