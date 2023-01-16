LAKE JACKSON
SPCA agreement is set before council again
The Lake Jackson City Council will discuss and consider the extension of their interlocal agreement with the SPCA for an additional year.
Lake Jackson is currently building its own independent animal shelter, but in the meantime is still relying on the SPCA for the care of dogs and cats which are surrendered or captured as strays in the city.
The Army Corp of Engineers will present their plans to conduct tours of Brazoria County cities and lead a discussion on anti-storm surge and flood mitigation projects which are proposed as part of the Coastal Spine also known as the Ike Dyke.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Restrictions on council members returns to agenda
After discussion was tabled at the December meeting, the Sweeny City Council will discuss whether or not to bar council members from being appointed to other boards and commissions while they are in office.
The discussion stems from council members who have been members of groups like the Economic Development Corporation and the Crime Control and Prevention District in which they chose to recuse themselves from votes in cases where differing interests could be seen as conflicting.
Other items appearing on the council’s lengthy agenda include the road repair interlocal agreement with Brazoria County, the application of a Texas Department of Transportation grant towards sidewalk installation, the city’s application for a Community Block Development Grant for Mitigation funds, and a possible agreement with the West Brazoria County Drainage District.
Specifications for the city’s Mardis Gras event and an update on the oft-delayed Water Infrastructure Improvement Project will also factor into discussions.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday at City Hall, 102 West Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Value limitation goes before board
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees will review an amendment to an appraised value limitation on property owned by Cypress Floating Solar LLC with regards to their district maintenance and operations taxes. Cypress Floating Solar is one of multiple solar companies which have sought out the limitations from school boards in the past year.
Discussion regarding the hiring of a construction manager at risk for the Columbia High School projects resulting from the passing of the district’s bond in the fall election is also on the agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday at the C-BISD Administration Building, 520 South Sixteenth Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.