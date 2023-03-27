ANGLETON
Harris Reservoir expansion plans on agenda
The city will discuss the proposed expansion of the Harris Reservoir. The reservoir, once used by Dow employees and families for recreation, was closed to them several years ago. The proposed project would include the construction of a 1,929-acre impoundment with a nominal storage capacity of 50,000 acre-feet, an intake and pump station to divert Dow’s existing surface water rights from the Brazos River.
The Angleton Planning and Zoning Commission will address the development agreement at the regular council meeting for the Ashland Development off Highway 288 at FM 521 north of FM 523 which would cover more than 870 acres just outside city limits and include more than 2,000 homes.
In other business, the council will consider renaming the Oyster Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on CR 609.
The meeting will be at 6 pm. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Court will hold special closed meeting to discuss contracts
The Commissioner’s Court will meet for their regular meeting on Tuesday but are also holding a special closed meeting to discuss several upcoming county contracts. According to the agenda, the court will consult an attorney to discuss the Undine Texas Environmental LLC waste water permit application, property insurance renewal and deliberate Economic Development negotiations.
Also on the agenda are more hiring requests by officials as the county-wide hiring freeze seems to have thawed a bit with new hire approvals at the last regular meeting.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the first floor Commissioners’ courtroom, Suite 100A at the County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust.
FREEPORT
East End executive session
The Freeport City Council will pick up a discussion they began on March 20 with a closed session in which they will consult with their attorney over Port Freeport’s potential condemnation of the East End. Any actions resulting from the closed session will be taken in open session immediately following a return to public business.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in the Municipal Court Room of the Police Department Headquarters, 430 North Brazosport Boulevard.
FREEPORT
Replatting on agenda
After a lengthy meeting Thursday, the Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission will once again convene for a public hearing dedicated to the replatting of five acres of the Bastrop Bayou Acres subdivision, described as Lot 36, Block 8. Any action will follow the public hearing.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Court Room of the Police Department Headquarters, 430 North Brazosport Boulevard.
OYSTER CREEK
Bulkhead project on agenda again
After previously failing to bring together a quorum, the Freeport Economic Development Corporation will look to meet in executive session to consult with an attorney on legal aspects of the Bulkhead Project, including the possibility of approving litigation.
The Bulkhead Project would encompass two interrelated projects surrounding a 600-foot bulkhead proposed to go along Oyster Creek Bend from FM 523, as well as spraying reeds.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
