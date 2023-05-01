Freeport City Council will have an executive session to discuss a number of pending litigation situations, including with the port, Vernor Material, Marinell Music and Danna Wallace of the former Lucy Goose Market, and Motel 6. There will also be discussion of Councilman Jeff Peña’s lawsuit against the city’s Board of Adjustments. Any action taken as a result will happen in open session to follow.
In other business, there will be a public hearing on a requested replat of about half an acre in the Velasco Townsite. Assistant City Manager Lance Petty will bring a consideration for a cost increase for the interlocal agreement with Brazoria County for the paving of roads and the possible approval of a new fueling system by Sun Coast Resources.
Lastly, there will be a discussion regarding a request from the city of Brazoria to allow the transfer of extraterritorial jurisdiction outside of Brazoria.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today in the municipal courtroom of the Freeport Police Department.
LAKE JACKSON
Azalea Street deal on the block
City Council will consider canceling its agreement with Omkar Enterprises for the Azalea Street extension.
Council chose the company to complete the project that is part of a partnership between the city and TDECU near the H-E-B grocery store and Oak Drive. Omkar, which plans to build a hotel in the area, previously proposed footing the bill for the expansion with the city reimbursing 75 percent of the cost, and council approved that deal Feb. 7.
Also on the agenda, council will consider extending the SPCA lease agreement after bids for the city's new animal control facility came in about $3 million over budget in January. Is is not not clear if the city still plans to move forward with the new facility.
The contract with the SPCA of Brazoria County to operate the current shelter expires this year, but the city and the nonprofit will continue to operate under the current structure before the city turns over the building to the animal welfare group. It was previously reported that council will consider extending the interlocal agreement with the SPCA until March 1, 2024.
The agreement with the SPCA will place them on a month-to-month lease once the year is over; however, the city will give them a courtesy 60-day notice when the opening of the new facility is near.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
