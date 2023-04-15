Protect and serve are two words that law enforcement and their families take seriously, and the risk of losing a life is not just one the officer takes along but is also felt by the family and community as well.
The 100 Club’s Annual Banquet shined a light on the Brazoria County’s law enforcement districts, precincts, and groups who nominated their best officers in a bid to take home the club’s Officer of the Year award.
The banquet honored the men and women who continuously put their lives in harm’s way for their community, along with their families, community leaders, and police officers who came together to recognize the officers and other staff members for exhibiting valor and bravery in times of peril.
Among the honorees for the night was retired long-time sheriff Joe King, a fervent supporter of the 100 Club, who received the Friend of Law Enforcement Award.
King could not be there due to health reasons and a family friend accepted the award on his behalf.
Chairman of the 100 Club’s board John Dewey said the number of nominees changes year-to-year.
“This go-around we only had eight law enforcement agencies submit names, which we know doesn’t make it an easier decision. I don’t envy our directors” he said.
The process for choosing award recipients is not easy.
“We have all the directors review the nominations. It’s a tough job. It’s a tough decision because there’s a lot of deserving officers that do a wonderful job, day in and day out,” Second Vice President of the club Sharon Rogers said. “The second reason we have the banquet is to raise money for scholarships and the families.”
County Commissioner Donald “Dude” Payne and former sheriff Charles Wagner hosted the event. The two kept things moving as they announced all of the winners for the evening and told the background stories of the officers.
“It’s amazing what y’all have to do day in and day out,” Payne said to the crowd.
“I think it’s all good,” said Dewey, praising the philanthropy and appreciation on display. “I like the Officer of the Year presentation. It’s got a little suspense in it and it’s good to see the officers up there.”
Officer Travis Gibbens of the Iowa Colony Police Department received the highest honor of Officer of the Year.
Payne gave examples of Gibbens de-escalating tactics, ability to negotiate domestic violence situations, and use of decisive force when required considering the individuals involved.
“On October 5, 2022, he responded to a domestic violence call where the husband attacked his wife,” Payne said. “Upon arrival Officer Gibbens witnessed the husband actively chasing and attempting to stab his wife. Officer Gibbens attempted to de-escalate the situation verbally to no avail. He ended up having to discharge his firearm which ultimately stopped the threat. His quick decision-making certainly saved that woman’s life.”
Gibbens, not taking comfortably to being in the spotlight, said he was honored to accept the award, and he hopes others will follow his example.
“I’m proud to accept it, and the gun,” he said.
The first runner-up was Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Saldivar who had no hesitation in making a split-second decision to jump into the water to save a woman struggling in the current, Payne said.
“My training has helped me a lot; we go over different scenarios,” Saldivar said. “This is what we do as law enforcement. We think of the worst possible scenarios and we prepare if it does happen.”
The second runner-up was Detective Bobby Garcia of the Pearland Police Department, who exceeded expectations in several complex investigations, Payne said.
“In January 2022, he was assigned a case involving possible fraudulent government documents from a government employee who was in the probation department,” Payne said, “After a two-month investigation he was able to secure witnesses which led to the arrest of the government employee.”
Pearland Chief J.C. Doyle was proud of his department, he said.
“Day after day, they exhibit can-do attitudes, genuine concern for making Pearland a better place to live, and bravery in the face of danger,” he said. “I could not be prouder of not only these men and women we are recognizing, but, also the entire department.”
Runner-up nominees for Officer of the Year were Corporal Sidney Slawson of the Angleton Police Department, Officer Adam Poindexter of the Brazosport ISD Police Department, Sergeant Nicholas Ross of the Lake Jackson Police Department, Detective Jerry Alvarez of the Manvel Police Department, Investigator Mark Adams of the Oyster Creek Police Department and Trooper Martin Goodwin of the Texas Highway Patrol in Angleton.
The top three finalists all took home personalized Glock 9 mm pistols with the 100 Club logo etched onto them donated by AJC Sports in Clute.
Alan Jones, who owns the shop with his wife, Linda, said he’s supported the event for 25 years.
“We’ve been supporting this event for 25 years, and we’re always happy to be a part of it,” Jones said.
