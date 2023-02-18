NEW MARINE FROM THE LOCAL AREA
Villanueva

 Contributed Photo

CLUTE

Villanueva graduates Marine boot camp

Gabriel “Conner” Villanueva Jr. was born and raised in Clute and became a U.S. Marine like his father, Sgt. Gabriel B. Villanueva.

Private First Class Conner Villanueva graduated from Brazoswood High School in May 2021. He later went to Stephen F. Austin State University, where he majored in business and rushed Pi Kappa Alpha.

After one year in school, he chose to challenge himself further to earn the title United States Marine.

He graduated Jan. 20 from boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot San Diego, California.

He chose to be a Marine not only to gain unparalleled benefits, such as continuing his education for free, but also to be a part of our nation’s most elite organization and fighting force.

