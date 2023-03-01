City managers in Brazoria, Sweeny and West Columbia were elated to open their email inboxes Monday morning and find that grant requests were approved by the county as part of its Community Development Block Grants for hazard mitigation.
Brazoria received the most of the three West Brazos cities. City Manager Sheila Williams said the city was awarded more than $4 million for two projects: replacement of a ground storage tank at the wastewater treatment plant, and addressing citywide inflow and infiltration problems.
“We’re excited. We needed it,” she said. “We got $2.875 million to replace a ground storage tank at the wastewater treatment plant and $2.6 million for I & I.”
The city’s sewer lines and manholes are old, broken and allow in too much rainwater, which puts a strain on the wastewater treatment plant,” Brazoria Project Manager David Kocurek said.
“This is a first step,” he said. “It can’t address all the issues. There are over 300 manholes, brick, concrete or fiberglass. We’ll replace or rehab them and line them depending on how bad they are. It’ll cost over $10 million to do it all. This is one big step in slowing down the water entering into the system.”
SWEENY
City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi submitted a grant two days before the deadline, and the city was rewarded with $1.57 million for the addition of eight fire hydrants.
“We are truly grateful for the county’s partnership and consideration,” Koskiniemi said. “The council has been very supportive of going out for projects like this, and this is really going to help Sweeny out quite a bit.”
The grant proposal came in response to a house fire on New Year’s Day, Koskiniemi said.
“On the first of January, there was a house fire that was a total loss,” she said. “I’m not saying that if there had been a fire hydrant in the front yard that would have changed anything, but we’re doing what we can to protect life and property.”
The 11-block area currently has two fire hydrants. There are small portions of the area that cannot be reached by the city’s longest 1,000-foot hoses when attached to the existing hydrants. Some of the places the hoses can get to can’t be reached in an efficient manner.
For those on the edges and beyond, the increased capabilities could be the difference between saving a home and not.
“We requested $1.57 million for the provision of engineering design services as well as construction to run approximately 1 mile of water line material and add eight fire hydrants,” Koskiniemi said.
The streets included in the project are West Sixth, from Magnolia to North Martin Luther King; West Fifth from Magnolia to Sycamore; West Fourth from Cedar to Sycamore; and West Third to Sycamore. Cedar and all of North Martin Luther King would also be included, along with a portion of Sycamore between West Fourth and West Fifth.
Replacing the pipe and looping the area into the city’s water system would improve water quality and help with everyday activities like flushing waste, a concern of many residents, Koskiniemi said.
“There’s a number of great reasons this project makes a lot of sense,” she said.
WEST COLUMBIA
The city received notification that it was awarded $2.725 million to finish improvements to its water storage facilities behind H-E-B, City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
“We just got an email notification, and there’s more steps to take before we get to start to work. This is a first step,” she said. “Environmental reviews have to be completed, and we’ll probably have more paperwork to submit before we can go out for bids.”
The award notifications noted that last year, the Texas General Land Office, through the Houston-Galveston Area Council, awarded Brazoria County a little over $43.3 million in Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funding. Awardees may be required to provide more information to complete the process with the GLO.
“I can’t tell you when the checks will be written. I can’t answer that, but we’re hoping to have the projects identified by the end of March,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
