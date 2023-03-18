ANGLETON — Reid Mitchell pleaded guilty Friday to felony aggravated assault of his former football teammate, Cole Hagan, as part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors.
Mitchell’s family, including both sets of grandparents, his parents and sister, sat quietly in the 461st District courtroom during the proceeding. Cole Hagan and his father, Mark Hagan, were also present, sitting in the jury box as Mitchell’s lawyers entered the plea.
The emotional hearing Friday afternoon centered around Mitchell’s admission to playing a role in the beating of the then 16-year-old Hagan outside a Cherrywood Court home in Lake Jackson late on Dec. 3, 2021. Court documents painted Mitchell, 19, as the instigator of the attack with classmates Ayden Holland and Logan Huber, both of Lake Jackson, as accomplices.
Holland and Huber, who also are charged with felony aggravated assault, are accused of luring Hagan out of the house to the waiting Mitchell. Those charges remain unresolved, with their scheduled trials pushed back from Monday to May 15.
Mitchell’s plea agreement includes time behind bars. Under its terms, he left the courtroom Friday in handcuffs and will spend the next 120 days in the Brazoria County jail. He then will be on probation for the next 10 years, and his conviction will be expunged iF he remains clear of violations.
Answering “yes” to most of the questions from Judge Patrick Bulanek concerning his acknowledgment of the plea and understanding of the agreement’s terms, Mitchell stumbled over a question about competence, the only sign of nervousness he displayed throughout the hearing.
He made no other statement during the hearing.
Prosecutor Chris Martin submitted a written request by Cole Hagan for the District Attorney’s Office and the judge to accept the plea bargain. Call as a witness, Hagan spoke softly but firmly as he affirmed he understood and accepted the terms.
Hagan did not comment beyond answering the questions asked about the plea deal, and he and his father exited the courtroom immediately after his testimony. Attempts to reach Cory Hagan, Cole’s brother who has served as a family spokesman, were unsuccessful Friday.
Among the agreement’s terms is that Mitchell not attempt to contact Hagan, a point Bulanek made as part of a rebuke of Mitchell over what happened.
“About the only thing I’m gonna say is that the only person you should really thank is the guy that just walked out of this courtroom with I’m assuming his dad,” Bulanek said. “You can’t contact him, but you should’ve thanked him. He’s probably the only reason I’m accepting this plea. Otherwise, I would have let a jury of your peers do the deciding for me. Really, the people who are showing you mercy are probably the people who shouldn’t.”
Bulanek went on to warn Mitchell that he will remain under his watch for the next 10 years, and he expected him to be a model probationer.
If Mitchell completes the terms of his probation and plea agreement, his record will show the original arrest but no record of a felony conviction. However, if he violates probation, he could face a prison sentence of between two to 20 years.
As Mitchell was handcuffed, quiet sobs from his family could be heard in the courtroom. Bulanek granted him time with each family member present before being taken to the county jail.
“It was a fair and just resolution,” said Mitchell’s defense attorney, Paul Nugent.
Cole and his dad impressed Nugent at the hearing, the lawyer said. Mitchell is a good kid from a good family who regrets that Hagan was injured, Nugent said. His client and the Hagan family have the opportunity to go on with their lives now, he said.
District Attorney Tom Selleck said Mitchell’s acceptance of accountability was an important element of the plea agreement. He hopes Mitchell continues on his path of becoming a good citizen, noting the age of the defendant.
“They’re just kids. Sometimes kids do things that have tragic consequences and that’s what happened in this case,” Selleck said. “Maybe it will give someone else pause to at least take a moment and think about the potential of what they’re doing and the effect it will have. There are no real winners here, but everyone will be able to move on with their life and pick up the pieces and move forward.”
Mitchell, reportedly jealous over Hagan’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, planned to fight Hagan for four or five days before the attack took place, according to a witness statement to police detailed in Mitchell’s arrest affidavit.
Only Mitchell physically attacked Hagan during the Dec. 3 assault, several teen witnesses said, and none reported seeing a pipe or bat involved, according to the affidavit. With Hagan lying unconscious on the ground and bleeding from his ears, Mitchell reportedly texted two of Hagan’s friends with the message “come get your boy,” the affidavit states.
The attack left Hagan with a fractured skull, and he spent time in the intensive care unit under a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, family members said at the time. He remained hospitalized for 20 days before starting outpatient rehabilitation.
The extent of his recovery was unexpected; Hagan returned to the football field for his senior season.
The District Attorney’s office is in talks with the two other defendants for similar plea agreements, Selleck said.
“If an agreement is reached, that will be good, but if not, the state is ready to go to trial,” Selleck said.
