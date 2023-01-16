The Martin Luther King Celebration Committee works throughout the year to help push change and connection through the community, and every year for MLK Day, they host a myriad of events and celebrations, most notably their Commemorative Banquet.
“Creating the Change” was the theme for Saturday night’s event.
“You used to hear people say ‘you be the change,’ so what are you doing? What are the steps you’ll take to create that change?,” community member Dr. Sheryl Jefferson said. “Everyone within their own minds has defined steps on how to get there, and they work for it.”
This year the banquet featured the soulful music of the MLK Celebration Choir and highlighted art pieces created by local tattoo artist Matt Murdoc. A MLKCC in action video was presented and special community awards given out. The audience listened to guest speaker Dr. Kimberly McLeod who spoke about personal power and key figures of history throughout the Civil Rights Movement.
“I think it’s wonderful to motivate the community to come together and celebrate a good program in America that has worked to build peoples esteem up and give them some history,” former MLKCC board member and recipient of the 2023 Freeport East End Lifetime Achievement Award Lila M. Lloyd said. ”It’s a good thing that they once a year want to have a good time and celebrate what they’ve done twelve months out of the year. It's good to come together and just enjoy what progress was made in hundreds of years.”
A pinnacle moment of the night was the presentation of the 2023 MLKCC Drum Major Awards.
The award goes to nominated community members who have, through the years, made an impact by representing the message and acts of Martin Luther King.
The night's recipients were Reverend Samuel Nelson Jr. of the Words of Outreach Ministry in Freeport and a very surprised MLKCC President Dorothy Thomas who stated that she was never supposed to be chosen for the award but was grateful nonetheless.
“Dr. King always said that we should be out front, leading, and he didn’t mean in titles or in the limelight or the spotlight,” 2016 Drum Major Award recipient and board member Sharon Barnes said. “We should be leading in service and in love, and so we were nominated because of our community service and our reach within Brazoria County and outside Brazoria County.”
Although the MLKCC is often recognized for the annual celebrations, they do much more during the year including community outreach, and offering grants and scholarships.
“One of our biggest things is scholarships,” MLKCC co-founder and 2022 Drum Major Award recipient Terry Gordon said. “We have two full ride scholarships. We have one that’s a second chance for people who started college at some point but for whatever reason didn't finish, so we give them the opportunity to finish.”
The MLKCC board of directors is made up of community members in their own rights making a difference in their everyday lives who also devote a lot of their time and energy to make sure the committee does what it can to carry on MLKs actions and lessons,” Thomas said.
“We are volunteers, no one is paid,” she said. “We’ve been doing this for 37 years so you know we are committed. We have a passion for it. It just gives us so much joy and pleasure when we see the community come out and support all the things we offer.”
Although the committee continues to uplift the community and help further the work of MLK they recognize there’s still work to be done.
“We have to keep trudging forward, because a lot of people, especially our young people don't remember a lot of things from the past,” Barnes said. “If you don't remember your past and history, you’re bound to repeat it.”
For more information on the MLKCC and their mission and events, visit mlkcc.org.
