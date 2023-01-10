SWEENY — A Sweeny man is recovering from internal bleeding and broken bones after being injured in a vehicle collision.
William Harris, 28, is believed to have been driving his 2013 Honda CRV motorcycle to work when he ran into a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup that was towing a boat trailer about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Highway 36 and CR 310, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The pickup’s driver, a 31-year-old West Columbia man, was making a left turn at the time of the collision, Woodard said. The truck driver caused the collision by failing to “yield the right of way,” Woodard said, but no citations have been issued.
Harris is employed at Grazia Italian Grill in downtown Lake Jackson, where he is a popular employee, restaurant owner Carlos Marin said.
Family members said Harris required four hours of surgery after being taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Marin said. Harris had to have bone reconstruction and internal bleeding addressed, Marin said, and his condition had improved by Monday night.
Harris had a following from previous jobs when he started to work at the newly opened restaurant in late November, Marin said. He’s a great employee and always has a great attitude, he said.
“We are going to do whatever we can to support him,” Marin said.
