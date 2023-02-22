SWEENY
Sweeny parks lost a lot of their trees in the February 2021 freeze. Now, they’re going to get them back with an arguable upgrade.
Nicholas Hebert is a Boy Scout who, at 14 years of age, is already looking to rise to the level of Eagle Scout. In addition to rising to the rank of Life Scout and earning merit badges, part of doing so is performing a community service project, and Hebert has cooked up a way to improve his town and help feed its people for years — possibly decades — to come.
Hebert received permission from the Sweeny City Council to plant replacement saplings in one of Sweeny’s parks, replacing the downed trees with ones which will provide residents with fruit and nuts. He came up with the idea a year ago when he heard that two dozen trees were lost in the freeze, he said.
Long-term planning is a strength of Hebert, who has been in the Scouting program since he joined the Cub Scouts at 5 years old. While he wasn’t quite able to pursue the Eagle mantle when he had the idea for the edible trail, he was already mulling over the best way to do it.
“So I went ahead and planned out about 24 fruit trees, an edible trail of fruit trees to walk by, and Wells provided the fruit trees for me — and a big donor gave me a big surprise — of 22 fruit trees already paid for,” Hebert said.
At an average cost of $30 to 60 each, that’s a very helpful gift.
Two each of different nut, berry, citrus and apple tree varieties will go into the ground this spring. Until then, the saplings are being kept at Wells Florist, Nursery and Landscape outside of Sweeny to protect them from the weather in their fragile early state. With expectations of the last freeze to be within the next week or so, the trees are loosely planned to be planted in mid-March.
“They’ll start bearing probably next year, and then it’ll just keep getting better and better each year. In four years, you’ll have really nice trees, basically,” Wells co-owner Brian Anderson said.
While the citrus trees he’s planting will, unfortunately, still be susceptible to a killing frost, the rest should be hardy enough to make it through without any problems and, in fact, need a bit of chill to grow properly. Just not too much.
“Down here you basically want anything with 400 or less chill hours, because the average winters, you’re not going to get more than 400 to 450,” Anderson said.
The planting was approved for Backyard Park. Members of Hebert’s troop, as well as his father and friends of the family, will be help do the digging.
The city will maintain the trees after the project is complete. They’ll also be expected to clean up any excess fallen fruit that isn’t collected, but given how swiftly pecans are taken from some of the trees that already grow in Sweeny’s parks, it isn’t expected to be a problem.
The Sweeny freshman is far ahead of the curve when it comes to his securing the Eagle Scout title. According to Scouting Magazine, only about 6 percent of Scouts currently go on to earn the Eagle rank, which is actually much higher than the all-time figure of 2 percent. On average, those earning the honor are usually achieving it at 17, shortly before the cutoff of the 18th birthday.
“This is the last thing, then I’m Eagle,” Hebert said. “It helps my college and school. I’ll be really successful when I do dual credit in sophomore year.”
Already a Senior Patrol Leader, Hebert has been taking Scouting seriously for a quite a while, and he’s had his family behind him.
“I think it’s definitely a parent’s journey as well, from dedication at Cub Scouts all the way through, but as far as the Boy Scouts go, we gave him the choice to do it,” said Nicholas’ mother, Michael Hebert. “We just support transporting him and making certain that if he wants to attend camps or any service projects that they do, we contribute there.”
She also sits on the troop’s committee and her husband serves as the Scoutmaster.
“He has had his moments where he’s just wanted to get merit badges and go camping and he grew into loving Scouts. I would say Cub Scouts definitely molded that love for the scouting program,” she said.
