LAKE JACKSON — The city is awaiting the next step of a grant application to help with transportation projects.
Assistant to the City Manager Milford John-Williams gave an update at Monday night’s council meeting on the city’s application for a transportation alternatives grant program offered by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The city submitted the preliminary application Jan. 27 with the aid of Langford Community Management Services, which is also overseeing the city’s mitigation grant application and implementation through the Texas General Land Office.
With nothing “set in stone,” Williams said, he reviewed the city’s classification as a small urban area with a population between 5,000 and 49,999, and there is $15 million allocated to the cities that meet the criteria.
Target project funding amounts for the city’s community-based infrastructure fall in the $250,000 to $5 million per project range.
The funds could cover the costs of bicycle, shared-use or sidewalk projects or infrastructure-related projects to improve safety for non-motorized transportation, according to the agenda packet.
“Essentially what we came up with initially was to do a shared-use path going down Lake Road with a couple of spurs on This Way and on Oak,” Williams said. “The idea behind this was to connect the major employment centers on 332 with the residential neighborhood along Lake Road and to get a connection over to Dow and to the medical areas along Oak.”
A preliminary cost analysis provided by City Engineer Sal Aguirre to city staff shows a cost of slightly over $2.5 million.
The city submitted its proposal to the transportation department, where a preliminary review will take place March 24. The city will be notified of eligibility by March 27 after which it would have to submit a detailed application by June 5. Grant funds are projected to be reviewed in August and awarded by October, according to agenda documents.
“We wanted to get our name in the queue to at least get the feedback from TxDot because, if it’s not this year, there could be subsequent years that we learn from this process,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “I would be surprised if we were asked to submit for the final.”
The grants come with an 80/20 split, requiring the city to cover one-fifth of the project’s costs. If the city receives positive reviews on March 27, council will need to discuss leveraging some relief funds to come up with the city’s share, Mundo said.
In other business, the council unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting specific commercial vehicles from parking in residential areas. They also approved a new schedule raising fees for non-residents and a 60-month lease for about $562,000 for 75 golf carts and several utility vehicles at The Wilderness Golf Course.
