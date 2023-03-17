ANGLETON — Those looking for a little bit of country and rock ‘n’ roll mixed with a good cause can find what they’re searching for at NashFest.
The weekend of live music performances will feature award-winning country musicians, southern home cooking and a silent auction, all to raise funds for the Angleton ISD Education Foundation grant program.
This year’s NashFest will run from March 31 to April 2 at The Dirty South restaurant, 116 N. Velasco St. in Angleton. It will star musicians Scotty Alexander, Cameron Winkle, Zach Neil, Braydon Zink and Jessee Lee.
All proceeds from events will be funneled to teachers, students and others through the Angleton ISD Education Foundation to support programs not included in the district’s budget.
Revenue from sponsorships, donations, a silent auction and merchandise also help support those who need it. Tickets run $10 for each day’s event or $22 for a weekend pass that includes all three days.
“While raising money for supplemental funds to help local schools, NashFest brings our community together for a fun, three-day musical event in our beautiful downtown area and at one of our local restaurants,” Angleton ISD Public Relations Director Hanna Chalmers said.
The event, celebrating its fourth year, has evolved over time, said Laurin Moore, executive director of the Angleton ISD Education Foundation.
“Originally, it was a gala-style dinner,” Moore said. “Now we don’t have enough to fund $75-a-plate dinners. It’s a great time. The venue is wonderful. There’s a specialty menu and a portion of the money goes to funding those who need it and to grant funds. The main grant is called Grant for Great Ideas.”
Alexander is the opening act and will take the stage at 9 p.m. March 31. Alexander is known for his laid-back country songs and nostalgic lyrics.
Saturday night will showcase Winkle, Neil and Zink. Cameron Winkle is from the band Mars Junction, which he formed with his twin brother, Tyler Winkle. Neil, a country musician who puts a unique twist on traditional versions of the genre, will follow. He has had multiple top 40 hits on the Texas country charts.
While these performances take place indoors, Zink will play his music on the back patio. His sound includes a blend of southern rock and Texas country.
The festival will wrap up with a brunch Sunday, with musician Jessee Lee performing while the crowd sips mimosas. Lee’s songs are an eclectic mix of country, Americana, rock, blues and pop music.
NashFest has had its share of sellouts — only 34 weekend passes remained late Thursday — so those interested are encouraged to get their tickets early. They are available at fundraise.givesmart.com/form/LyoXbA.
