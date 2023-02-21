ALVIN — School fundraisers typically involve dances, selling popcorn or a car wash, but Friday’s fundraiser for the Alvin High School Theatre Arts department is unique.
Proceeds from ticket sales for a screening of “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers” at the Wellborne Theater in Alvin will go to students from Alvin ISD’s theater troupe who earned an invitation to a national thespian event.
Alvin High School alum Cary Wayne Moore produced the movie, which stars Clayne Crawford (Fox’s “Lethal Weapon”), Jordana Brewster (of “Fast & Furious” fame), Michael Raymond-James (“Godfather of Harlem”) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (of “The Walking Dead”).
Big-name stars. A talented writer and director. And a home-grown producer.
Watch the trailer on IMDb. Read Moore’s bio on IMDb. Alvin High School can be extra proud of Moore and his accomplishments and the fact he’s giving back to his alma mater.
“I want to boost independent filmmaking and boost small-town theaters,” Moore said.
The Alvin High School theater program was honored recently as a Premier Community for Theatre Education. More than 1,026 districts were eligible to apply for the inaugural Texas Thespians Theatre Education Award and only nine, including Alvin, received the honor. Alvin was the only school district in Brazoria County to earn the distinction.
One of the theater directors at Alvin High School, John Grimmett, said in addition to receiving the prestigious award from the state, 15 students across the district earned a trip to an out-of-state thespian festival.
“It’s the big festival of the International Thespian Society,” he said. “You have to qualify at your state festival to qualify for the national festival. This is the first time Alvin ISD has been since 2017.”
The students will travel to Indiana University at Bloomington for the event June 19-23 at a cost of about $1,700 per student.
“We’ve been fundraising for the last several months,” Grimmett said. “We’re able to work with Cary to help raise money for all the students. The film screening is absolutely free, and then we’ll be asking for donations.”
“The Integrity of Joseph Chambers,” is a drama about an insurance salesman hoping to prove he can survive in the country and provide for his family by going out into the woods to hunt a deer — by himself.
“It was written in 2008 after the housing market crash,” Moore said. “The movie is about an insurance man, a city boy, looking at the state of the world. He thinks, ‘Can I provide for my family if we get to a place in this world where insurance doesn’t matter?’”
Mobile tickets for the Friday screening at Wellborne are available at alvinmoviepremier.eventbrite.com. The movie is out now in select theaters across the country and is available to rent through any streaming service, including Google Play, Apple TV and Spectrum.
