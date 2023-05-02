BRAZORIA
Visitors of the 26th annual Migration Celebration had the opportunity to witness the wonders of nature right in Brazoria County’s backyard at the San Bernard National Wildlife.
As visitors walked the grounds, birds, frogs and other wildlife met them at every corner including alligators and snakes lurking in the nearby ponds. Sightseers were reminded to be on guard and not get too close.
However there’s no reason to fear nature according to volunteers and wildlife professionals who shared their love of animals that exist alongside humans.
One of the main attractions included Kevin Gaines’ Birds of Prey display. Gaines brought a collection of owls and hawks, which he had trained to fly in front of an audience.
As Gaines gave explanations of the different characteristics and habits of each bird, the birds swooped through the air and gasps of awe could be heard from the crowd.
In collaboration with the Wildlife Revealed Organization, Gaines and his son have traveled to over 45 different schools this year to showcase the Birds of Prey, he said.
“I travel all across the country with all of our different birds,” Gaines said. “We present them not only for entertainment but for education.”
In addition to various nature activities and displays, the celebration also provided visitors the opportunity to learn the importance of preserving the natural world and its inhabitants.
Staff members and volunteers were eager to share their knowledge and raise awareness about the threats facing the wildlife that call the refuge home.
The Gulf Research Institute of Texas A&M Galveston spent the day explaining fish tagging which allows them to see aquatic migration patterns.
The fish they track are highly migratory and can travel all the way across the ocean. Some fish tagged in Galveston have been found along the coast of Spain, Program Coordinator for the Gulf Research Institute Landes Randall said.
“If you ever catch a tagged fish call it in, and let us know you found one, and we’ll record it,” she said.
Exhibits were scattered around the property, including a treasure-hunting pit where children dug for various buried items, and the Sea Center Texas touch table with a collection of bones from a variety of sea life.
The touch tanks, filled with turtles of all shapes and sizes, proved to be another hit with visitors. People of all ages also lined up to hold the baby alligators and baby snakes that were on display.
Guests loved the touch tanks, and it seemed they were one of the more popular attractions, visitor Jamie Wade said.
“My girls loved the touch tank from the Sea Center, and the oldest had seen stuff about the birds of prey at school. He came and did an event there and she was so excited so we had to come to see him here, too,” Wade said.
The butterfly enclosure, home to over 100 monarch butterflies allowed visitors to get up close and personal with the delicate creatures, as they flitted from wall to wall. Staff members carried around bottles of sugar syrup to help entice the butterflies to land on willing visitors.
Guided tours of the park were available via marsh buggies, Refuge staff members took guests through the park to see the wide variety of wildlife.
The celebration also included an archery and shooting range which proved to be a popular activity, as visitors tried their hand at hitting targets with bows and arrows or with air rifles. Experienced staff members were on hand to give guidance and ensure the safety of everyone involved.
A special kids fishing area gave the children the chance to try their luck at catching fish. Many had smiles on their faces as they reeled in their catches and proudly showed them off to their parents.
Outreach director for Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges, Ruby Lewis pointed out many people in the area are unaware of the treasure that lies within their community, she said.
“A lot of people who live here don’t know that we’re here. We want to change that,” she said.
The celebration was a reminder to everyone that the San Bernard Wildlife Refuge is open to the public daily and is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves nature and wildlife, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.