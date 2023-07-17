Cocaine Found
More than 47 pounds of cocaine were hidden among several layers of heavy steel rods on the MV Taizhou Pioneer, which docked Friday at Port Freeport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

FREEPORT — A shipment that arrived at Port Freeport last week is under federal investigation after drugs were found.

On Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 47 pounds of cocaine found in 19 packages.

