LAKE JACKSON — A group of Lake Jackson residents plan to show up in force at tonight's City Council meeting in an effort to remedy what they call a pattern "of crimes and reprehensible incidences" at a Wisteria Street home.
A letter sent to the city seeking a place on the council agenda states there have been repeated police interactions at the property, which is a rental house. It states neighbors are afraid to let their children cross the street and for residents to walk to their vehicles in their own driveways.
"Specifically, we want to know how the city can bring these ongoing illegal issues to an end, thus restoring a reasonable sense of security, safety and peace to our community," the letter reads. "We want to support and assist with any action that is legal and will accomplish this goal."
Letters distributed to nearby residents asked as many as possible to attend tonight's council meeting and be ready to share activities they have witnessed over the years at the home.
In other business, council is expected to award a contract to Matula and Matula for the Azalea Street extension project, part of the city's agreement with TDECU that includes a new member services center and donation of property. Council also plans to approve the ordinance allowing residents to raise rabbits after voters approved the measure on the May 6 ballot and discuss utility capital improvement projects.
Those agenda items will take place after council certifies the results of the May 6 election and members Rhonda Seth and Jon "J.B." Baker take their oaths of office. Both won their contested council races to serve another term.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m.. in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.