David Sikora has spent a quarter-century in the executive ranks of the financial services and software industries, skills he believe will help him guide the digital transformation of TDECU.
The credit union’s board of directors unanimously elected Sikora as its chairman, the first change in the leadership position in a decade. He succeeds Richard “Dick” Smith, who remains on the board.
Sikora takes over at a time financial markets are undergoing a technological transformation, a process that began before the pandemic but accelerated because of it, he said.
“As these financial markets evolve, banks and credit unions are starting to feel and look more and more like fintech companies,” Sikora said. “I think technology will be an important component in what we’re doing strategically, but it’s not the only component.”
Those other components include expanding TDECU’s footprint into other markets, though he emphasized that does not mean the credit union’s Brazoria County roots will be devalued.
“We’re totally committed to the Lake Jackson area, and this whole downtown redevelopment opportunity — the land, the park that we’re bringing — it’s really going to be a showcase model for the organization,” Sikora said.
Members should not view TDECU’s decision to reposition some of its workforce away from Lake Jackson as a negative, he said. With its growth, the company has substantial customer bases elsewhere, and spreading out its team geographically and incorporating remote work provide flexibility, he said.
“We have an operating model that is really a hybrid model. We don’t have folks coming into the office from an administration standpoint five days a week, and economically, that’s a model that allows us and a lot of other businesses to hire what we consider to be the best talent and not having to force folks to relocate,” Sikora said. “Having a specific geographic location has been reasonably diffused by technology and by the pandemic over the last several years.
“Because our workforce is more geographically distributed, we don’t really view that as a disinvestment in a specific geographic area. We’re committed to the Lake Jackson/Brazoria County area, but we’re committed to Houston as well. We want to have a certain amount of dexterity as to how we operate the business.”
TDECU also has had to be responsive to security issues as more of its customers conduct their banking activities online. Sikora has worked with Q2, a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to financial institutions and its platform is incorporated into TDECU’s systems.
“Some really smart bad people, they think of new things all the time, so you can’t just rest, and that’s especially true when it comes to mobile,” he said. “One of the things in my previous company that we saw quite a lot was bad guys would set up, for example, Wi-Fi adapters at various public places, say Starbucks, They’d set up a WiFi that looked like it was Starbucks, but it might have been named Starbucks2, and they’d be sitting out in their truck out in the parking lot and they’d get people to log in and then they would start stealing credentials.
“You just can’t rest when it comes to information security. And I think that’s a message that’s wired deeply through TDECU. And we continue to send messages about that out to our members to always be heads-up, always be careful.”
Growing the credit union into new markets also benefits members in multiple ways, he said. That includes being able to provide more products and services, expanded digital offerings and have a single executive team across the company.
“I think that we can still be that hometown credit union and have a significant expansion strategy. Look at what Buc-ee’s has done,” Sikora said. “They’re in Georgia and other states and they’re doing really well. I think ultimately the consideration that we have to make is, does it help our members? Does an increased reach and footprint for our organization help our members? We believe it does.”
Already the largest credit union in Houston, TDECU has members all across Texas, he said. It has a small footprint in the Dallas area but sees strong opportunities for growth around its Southeast Texas core.
“We’re going to be looking there as a priority,” Sikora said. “We’ll be a little bit opportunistic, but we want to be very methodical about this. It’s not a grow-at-all-costs perspective or model that we’re considering. It’s going to be measured. It’s going to be responsible. Again, the common denominator here, we always want to do with the lens, ‘Does it add value to our members.’”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.