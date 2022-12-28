RICHWOOD — City Council selected Jeremy Fountain from among five applicants to fill the empty slot for Position 5 after spending about 90 minutes discussing the contenders behind closed doors.
The vote was unanimous and Fountain assumed his seat immediately after it was recorded Dec. 14. Fountain also serves as assistant secretary of the Brazosport Water Authority, representing the city.
“Jeremy Fountain, welcome to the city of Richwood City Council, and I believe your chair is waiting,” Mayor Steve Boykin said, gesturing to his left with his arm to an empty chair.
The seat was left open when Carey Lankford accepted the position of assistant police chief in Lake Jackson, necessitating his move from the city and his resignation. He had been with the council for about six months following his May election before his departure was announced by Boykin in November.
Fountain, a Realtor who has lived in Richwood since 2005, bills himself as the “Classy Closer.” He says he will be happy to serve as long as the city will have him, which could spell an end to the musical chairs of Position 5, should voters eventually decide to keep him on the council.
“When it comes down to elections, I’ll run for it. That’s my plan,” Fountain said.
As someone in his first month in office, he did not have any specific items he intends to address now that he’s on the council, but he does plan to keep a close eye on the city’s main interests.
“I’m just hoping to continue looking at the infrastructure of the city as far as flooding and water, things of that nature. Obviously, continuing to monitor tax rates,” Fountain said. “But nothing specific at this time, no.”
Council considered Fountain for an appointment when he applied last year to replace Katie Johnson, who resigned to pursue a career opportunity in Austin. At the time, the city went with Lankford’s predecessor, Mark Brown II, who had previously been a councilman for the city.
The other applicants for the position were Gene Reichert, David Thompson, William Yearsin — who lost the May election to Lankford — and Michael Johnson.
Both Thompson and Yearsin did earn appointments, each being selected to serve on the city’s Crime Control and Prevention District board.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
