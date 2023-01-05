The new year can be a fresh start, and it certainly has been for the first newborns of 2023 in Southern Brazoria County hospitals.
The area’s first baby of the new year arrived at 10:59 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson. The hospital declined to provide any information about the mother and baby, other than they had been discharged, citing patient confidentiality.
The new year’s first baby at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus arrived the next morning.
Emberlyn Jackson was born at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, the fourth child in as many years for mom Destinee Jackson.
Jackson had an inkling the baby would come before its due date but did not think it would be Tuesday morning. When she started experiencing labor pains about 4 a.m., she headed to the hospital from her home just minutes away, she said.
“I was scared today because of childbirth and I was releasing a lot of blood before arriving at the hospital,” Jackson said from her hospital bed Tuesday. “The process of delivering the baby was overall good until the end because of the pain. The epidural didn’t work. It was like a 10, but I didn’t cry.”
Family members filled the room, taking pictures and eager to greet their new loved one.
Baby Emberlyn has two siblings who were born Christmas Day two years apart and another one born in between those years.
“I’ve never had the first baby of the new year’s. She’s my fourth baby. She has three sisters,” Jackson said.
Jackson was looking forward to going home and taking a hot shower, she said.
‘My recovery is going OK,” she said. “I’m just in a lot of pain right now, but my only recovery time will be during my stay in the hospital. Once you have kids, you’re always busy.”
Just like her mother, baby Emberlyn’s family members were speculating the newborn will resemble her personality.
“She’s outspoken; she has her own little attitude. She has been giving dirty looks already,” Jackson said. “She might be a troublemaker like my other kids, but she will be like me, too.”
The hospital received much praise from the new mother while she was holding sleeping Emberlyn in her arms.
“The delivery staff was really nice. These people were really good and empowering,” Jackson said.
The newborns of this year will be given a handmade blanket, cap, and socks made by the UTMB Angleton Danbury auxiliary. Baby Emberlyn was wrapped up in all pink while her mom held her.
Being in the presence of the first new year’s baby in Angleton is amazing, whether it is the first baby of the year or the last baby, labor nurse Elaina White said.
“There can always be something new to expect when babies are delivered,” she said. “You learn new things every day. Sometimes it is a normal delivery but there are ones that really will be exciting and difficult ones.”
Hospital staff saw more than one baby being delivered Tuesday, and that keeps everyone involved in the process on their toes, White said.
“The most beautiful thing about having the first baby of the year anywhere is having the extra memories that come along with it and the stories you can tell later to your child, to their children, and maybe save the pictures and the paper to show people later,” White said.
