RICHWOOD — The city should consider building at least one new water tower to address the problem of poor pressure throughout Richwood’s water system, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
The height of a water tower corresponds directly to the resulting water pressure, Custer said. The greater its height, the greater the distribution of water throughout the system.
“There are apartments in the city that do not get enough water,” Custer said. “This is because the water towers we currently have are not elevated enough to generate the water pressure necessary to carry the water to households.”
Building a new, taller tower to replace one of the existing elevated storage tanks would improve things, he said.
“We are also open to the possibility of adding two new towers,” Custer said.
There is no timeline for when a new tower might be built. It’s up to Richwood City Council to approve the project and determine how to pay for the work.
City officials tasked their engineering firm, Strand Associates, with studying Richwood’s future water needs in late 2021, including a new water tower and renovation of the current water tower. City Manager Eric Foerster and Custer said at the time they wanted to address water infrastructure upgrades before they are needed in anticipation of more houses coming to the city.
Work on road improvements in the Oakwood Shores subdivision is coming along, Custer said.
“We are repairing the streets at Oakwood Shores,” he said. “We have ordered a soil product from LimeCo but they are running behind on delivery.”
He credited the contractor being on top of the situation to prevent delays.
“If we sent the order in May for the work in June, we would be very behind,” Custer said. “It’s good we sent it when we did.”
In other business, council approved changing the requirements for serving on the planning commission. Previously, having another position in city government precluded someone from serving on the commission, a provision the city removed.
