RICHWOOD — Voters entered the voting booth knowing the city would have three new representatives leading the city, the only question was who they would be.
When the results came in, newcomer Michael W. Durham earned the most votes to become the next mayor, collecting 108 votes for 63.53 percent of the 170 cast. Former councilman Mark Brown II received 67 votes for 36.47 percent.
In the race for City Council Position 2, another newcomer, Mike Challenger, proved to be more voters' preference as he had 96 ballots cast for him, good for 57.14 percent of the total. Retired veteran William J. Yearsin received 72 votes for 42.86 percent.
Amanda Reynolds knew she would be serving in Position 3, earning the seat uncontested.
The decisions by incumbents not to seek reelection left the three seats open. Mayor Steve Boykin, Position 2 Councilwoman Melissa Strawn and Position 3 Councilman Matt Yarborough had each served two consecutive terms.
Voters also had three ballot questions to answer. Proposed charter amendments to require ballot petitions be signed by 10 percent of eligible voters and to mandate all proposed amendments approved by the Charter Review Commission be placed on the ballot each passed with more than 83 percent of the vote. The renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax dedicated to roads also got voters' blessing with 71.43 percent and will be in effect for four more years.
