ANGLETON
One can either judge or be judged, but there are certain circumstances where a little empathy, time and resources can go a long way to help people turn their lives around and change the stigma placed on them by others. This is one of the goals of Brazoria County’s specialty courts.
The courts are overseen by judges who see the benefit of giving their time to the people who need help. Specialty courts deal with defendants struggling with drugs, mental health and alcohol issues, veterans and domestic violence offenders.
“It’s not part of our duties. It’s one that we volunteered for. Everybody on the team actually volunteered to agree to do it,” said County Court-At-Law No. 4 Judge Lori Rickert, who presides over Recovery Court for DWI offenders.
The specialty courts are part of probation programs and differ from regular probation because of their team approach, Rickert said.
“When we have court every week, before we even go into court, we meet as a team,” she said. “There’s the judge, a prosecutor and defense attorney, a probation officer, treatment providers and a liaison. There’s a whole bunch of people that all come together to help the person be successful.”
Everyone is hands-on, and that’s what leads to success. Studies show the time in court with accountability to a judge on a regular basis makes a big difference, Rickert said.
“I might have somebody that’s been arrested for DWI five, six or seven times and never had treatment, never had that accountability,” Rickert said. “They might have gone to jail, they might have gone to prison, but without the treatment, they’re gonna come back. It really is a public safety.”
Law enforcement, including constables, are also part of the core team for the programs, retired judge Pat Sebesta said.
Sebesta recently stepped down from the 239th District Court but finds it important to remain involved with the STEP Drug Core Program, which he supervised for a dozen years. It is a court-supervised treatment program for individuals that have substance abuse disorders.
“It’s important because I live in the community, and I think what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to take an individual who has been in and out of our criminal justice system, who might have a major substance abuse disorder, and we’re trying to make them better,” Sebesta said. “They have that disorder that they that they’re going to have for the rest of their life, so if we can stop that revolving door and intercede into their life, introduce them to recovery, and reunite them with their family members — you can get them a job where they’re paying taxes. Then, what you’re doing, is you’re making your community a safer and better place.”
Judge Greg Donnell, an associate judge in the 461st District Court, has overseen the new Mental Health Court for about a year, he said. Its primary focus is on individuals that have run into the criminal law because of mental illness or disease, Donnell said.
“Unfortunately, the mentally ill, a lot of times in Texas, are either homeless or they are incarcerated,” he said. “And so it’s a safety net so that we can try to, as opposed to the rehabilitative-type program, help them get on top of their mental illness in order to cope with it.”
Denial is going to be a part of any of the programs the judges deal with, and some might resist the help, Donnell said.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that some of the folks that have agreed to go into our program have done so because they don’t want to go to jail or prison,” he said. “That’s their bottom line and the whole depth of their thinking, but then hopefully you can build trust with them to realize, hey, you’ve got a whole team of people here who are trying to help you. We’re not setting you up for failure.”
Going through veterans court requires the offender to have a minimum of two years of military service, said 149th District Judge Jessica Pulcher, who took over the program after being sworn in Jan. 1. The court can include people with substance offenses, DWI, assaults or a variety of criminal charges, she said.
“They do an evaluation with a professional before they’re ever entered into this court,” Pulcher said. “They sit down with a professional who sits down and talks about what they’re facing and what they faced in the past, and they determine if it’s correlated to their service. And then the recommendations are made to place them into the veterans court.”
Similarly, people seen in newly appointed Judge Leigh Lehmann’s domestic violence court may have a variety of offenses, she said. She recently joined the 300th District Court as associate judge.
Entrance into a specialty court program is based on a referral from the district attorney’s office, Specialty Courts Program Supervisor Craig Fritz said.
Prosecutors are reviewing cases along with defense attorneys so both parties are identifying issues of the offender. Sometimes that includes a pattern of drug or alcohol abuse that leads to a referral made to a particular court, Lehmann said.
“Drug use or alcohol use is just a symptom, and for a lot of respects, they’ve never really had that opportunity to delve into that to find out what is it that’s driving that,” Lehmann said. “So being in court and being held accountable and getting the opportunity for treatment, that’s how they’re making the changes.”
The offenders in the domestic violence court are all in some sort of anger management class or therapy, she said.
“I think the idea for starting domestic violence court was really, as the other judges have said, about bettering the community,” Lehmann said. “These are about the families, and if you can treat the underlying cause, or at least identify it and get people to start thinking about it. Then maybe you stop that revolving door.”
The programs are not easy and some can last 18 months to two years. They are not simple 30-, 60- or 90-day programs, Sebesta said.
“There’s a lot of my individuals that will tell me it’s easier to do the time than to do what we’re asking them to do in our program,” Sebesta said. “They can do time, whether it’s in prison, jail or wherever, but to do recovery, and to do it right … they have to face the responsibilities of life, where before when they were deep into their addiction, they weren’t facing those responsibilities.”
The consequences for failure to comply are determined case by case. There’s the traditional probation response but there’s also a treatment response with different expectations for repeat offenders versus someone newly in recovery, he said.
“There’s a knee-jerk reaction sometimes because the easiest thing for us to do really would just be to have punishment assessment and put them in jail or incarceration, but probation is cheaper,” Donnell said. “So why not leave the people better off than you found them? They’re responsible for those actions as well, and there will be sanctions within the program to address that. But the ultimate goal is we’re going to give you these tools to do everything to make sure you understand the best way to handle whatever trauma you’re dealing with and become a better person.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.