Hugs, laughter and excitement fill Rachel Thomas’ first grade class as the bright-eyed kids struggled to contain their excitement in sharing their thoughts on Christmas elves.
At first, the children responded timidly.
“The best part about being an elf is that they get to make toys for us,’ Marcus Morenzo said.
Sebastian Aviles imagines that the elves can fly and run quickly, he said.
“The best part of being an elf is that they’re on a tree,” Carlos Gamino said referring to his friendly Elf on the Shelf pal at home.
Students expressed their pride in their good behavior when they all said they are on Santa’s nice list this year.
“I’ve been good this year, I’ve cleaned the house every day,” Corbin Cortez said.
As the students imaginations lit up, so did the excitement in their responses especially when they were asked what elves do when it’s not Christmas time.
“I think elves go on vacation to the beach in the North Pole when it’s not Christmas,” McKenzie Johnson said.
When discussing how much money elves make a year, the whole class began to giggle because the amounts increased by the minute.
“Elves make $1,000 a day, they’re really rich” King Teran said.
Soon after that, the kids’ hands went down and their animated answers were blurted all around their room with pure impulsivity and enthusiasm.
Students decided that elves own cats for their pet of choice.
“I think they have black cats because I have one and they’re magical,” Dallas Trevino said.
To be an elf, the students believed elf education is a necessity before building gifts for kids all around the world.
“Elves have to go to school for 10 years,” Embrey Cardenas said.
The students discussed and came to the agreement that elves are hard working and hardly ever stop.
In the times where they do have free time or breaks “they jump in the water of the bathtub because they love to shower,” Morenzo said.
As the kids spoke among themselves about what kind of snacks elves like to eat, Kayden Galindo suggested “Elves eat chocolate pizza at the North Pole.”
There was great dispute among the children about whether or not elves eat snow. A few shouted out that they loved snow while some disagreed. The elves love pizza was the overall consensus among the students with the agreement that Santa’s helpers enjoy pepperoni and mac and cheese pizza when they can.
“They also like gingerbread because they live in gingerbread houses and they’re always cold,” Evangeline McElveen said.
Valery Rodriguez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
