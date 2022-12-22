First responders and veterans are often last to be thanked, but the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clute prioritized them by hosting an appreciation luncheon.
Active and reserve military, veterans, police, firefighters and EMS and 911 dispatchers were invited Tuesday to gather for a meal and an impressive amount of giveaway prizes the church put together.
Pastor Charles Jones serves as the chaplain for the Clute Police Department, and his line of work made him realize not enough is being done to bring first responders and military appreciation for all they do for the community, he said.
“As I was working with them, I come to realize that a lot of people don’t respect what they do,” Jones said. “A lot of people take for granted…And one thing that I recognized is that if we as a community would let them know, not only do we need you, but we appreciate you, and maybe we can change the dynamic of our relationship.”
Jones, who proudly dressed from head to toe in Air Force branded gear, has a son who is in the military, he said.
It made him think about those who put themselves in harm’s way and then, later in life, seem to be forgotten, although they may have lasting injuries or trauma from service.
That desire to recognize those who serve also played a role in the organization of the event, he said.
Jones’ wife, Dianne, spearheaded the event coordination utilizing the church’s nonprofit organization, 20/20 Vision Community Development Corp. As executive director of the group, she helped get sponsors, including El Toro Mexican Restaurant, the MLK Celebration Committee in Brazoria County and Bethel’s Heavenly Hands, to sponsor the luncheon, she said.
The Hope Center banquet room tables each held blue and silver table decor, and the stage was filled with giveaway gifts that included items such as large outside solar lights, ice machines and even inflatable canoes.
Those donations were made possible through the partnership with Bethel’s Heavenly Hands out of southwest Houston who Jones has a long-standing relationship as a former pastor for the church.
During the meal, raffle tickets were drawn, and the winner’s table could all choose from the wide selection of gifts available.
There were many smiles and a little competition among who would get what, but it was all friendly.
Church volunteer Betty Edwards believed it’s important to get to know the people in the community and what they do for everyone, she said.
While all local area departments were welcome, Clute and Freeport police departments and Clute EMS made up most of the crowd.
The meal was a nice respite from the grind of the job for many of the guests, they said.
“Nowadays, more than ever really, people don’t actually honor police officers. It’s not that we want that; we just want the community to have our back,” Clute officer Johnathan Garnett said. “If you see one police officer be a bad apple, it trickles down, and everybody thinks we’re bad. It’s just good to know the community is behind, you know.”
Clute Police Chief James Fitch agreed that the community support was very welcome and that what was done for them was awesome, he said.
Among the veterans who attended was 75-year-old Kenneth Akerstrom who served eight years in the Air Force and said it felt good to be honored in the present, because in his day during the Vietnam War, when the military returned, they were booed.
Jones plans to make the event annual and wants to do it more than once a year, he said.
As he finished the opening prayer and invited all to eat and be merry, Jones gave a big “Thank you to our heroes,” he said.
