Carolyn Johnson didn’t have to demand respect in her role as a Brazosport College regent. She earned it from her peers and the Brazosport community through enrollment growth, building projects and other advances made during her 25 years helping guide the college.
Johnson stepped down from the Board of Regents in late February, ending a tenure punctuated by successes.
“I’m proud of all of those buildings. I am really proud of the opportunities we have for students to improve their lives. I want people to be able to do that,” Johnson said. “And the fact that we have such a wonderful college in Brazosport means that you don’t have to leave home to get a good education. And if you get a good education, you will do well in life, and that’s what I support.”
Shy to call herself a Brazosport native — she didn’t arrive here from Palacios until she was two weeks old — the family made Freeport home in 1945 when it opened Star Cleaners. She attended the Black-only Lanier High School, playing the baritone horn and graduating as valedictorian in 1965
“I was in everything you can imagine, but my favorite thing in high school was the band,” Johnson said.
She went on to Lamar State College of Technology and graduated with a degree in chemistry and minor in German language. While in college, she interned at Dow Chemical during the summer then joined the company full-time after graduation.
She started in the Oyster Creek Plant, working in the phenol and acetone plant, then moved on to the Plant B Environmental Department. Her Dow career spanned 34 years, and it presented many opportunities to become involved in the community and industry organizations, she said.
Johnson served as chairwoman of several groups, including the Texas Chemical Council Water and Waste Management Committee, the Environmental Protection Agency in permitting and wastewater permitting, and the Texas Water Commission, now known as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
She also focused on raising her family. She and her husband of 54 years, Charles Johnson Sr., have one son, Charles Jr. who played professional football for the Denver Broncos before starting a career as a criminal defense lawyer, something Johnson proudly notes.
Johnson could do all of these things because of the support she received from her husband, her mother and her sister, Linda Allen, she said.
“I had a great support system. When I couldn’t be available, they were always there to back me up,” Johnson said.
She credits Dow Supervisor Karen Shubert with connecting her to the college. Shubert asked Johnson to join a volunteer committee for Brazosport College, starting her 25-year journey.
That journey has some impressive milestones, said Robert Perryman, current president of the Board of Regents.
“We’re going to miss her knowledge and wisdom. I still call her,” Perryman said. “She has a lot of wisdom and knowledge about how things work. We’re going to miss her just because she’s so positive and such a big supporter of what we do.”
Johnson has been a big proponent of the college and a big part of it doubling in size, Perryman said. The Clarion, the Dow Academic Center, the Sadler Health Sciences building, Center for Business and Industry Training, BCPC Welding Technologies Laboratory and the college police department all were added during Johnson’s tenure, he said.
“There was a master plan developed during my time as a regent and that master plan included what was necessary for this community to grow and to prosper,” Johnson said. “Once that plan was in place, we went to work as a board.”
The board members were all in step, which really helps when trying to grow a college and do thing that are great for the community, she said.
“I gave my opinion freely and often,” Johnson said of her role on the board. “And I was very well respected. That really works.”
Respect and openness were vital to the success of the college. It allowed her to give and other regents to freely share opinions and know they would be heard, she said.
Her major focus was on creating great programs that allow the community to work, which included workforce training that would lead to jobs in local industries, Johnson said.
As rewarding as she found her college involvement, it didn’t stop there. She gave her time to Memorial Childcare, Brazosport Community Hospital and the Brazos River Authority, and she continues to be a member of the Employment for the Physically Disabled board.
“Because I’ve done that, my life was full. It was great,” Johnson said. “You need to have something that’s important to you. All of these things were important to me. I don’t know if it was just that, that supported Brazosport College, but I had a lot of different experiences that helped me to work as a good board member.”
That’s what she wanted to do and still likes to do, she said.
Johnson worked alongside retired college president Millicent Valek, who served in that role for 26 years, and said it was a pleasure to work with her for many years. The feeling was mutual, Valek said.
“I had the privilege of working with Carolyn for nearly 20 years during her service on the Brazosport College Board of Regents. In her role as board chair and mine as college president, we developed a very close relationship,” Valek said. “Her policy leadership skills, genuine commitment to the college’s mission, and unwavering enthusiasm about the many college initiatives undertaken during her tenure were a testament to her dedication to her role on the board. She is a true friend of mine, of Brazosport College, and the community she served.”
Johnson helped select Valek’s successor, Vincent Solis, who she said was the best candidate for the job. He took over as president in January 2022.
“Although I arrived at Brazosport College during the final years of Ms. Johnson’s tenure, I am fortunate to have had the pleasure of getting to know her,” Solis said. “As our board chair, she was highly respected and always had our college’s best interests at heart. Although we will miss her leadership and guidance, we thank her for making Brazosport College — and the success of its students — such a high priority in her life for so long.”
Serious health issues were the determining factor in Johnson’s decision to retire, she said. Those issues do not inhibit her positive spirit.
“If you have joy, it doesn’t matter if you have a problem or two,” Johnson said. “I believe in the Lord and I believe that He will support me and bring me through. … Happiness is fleeting, but if you actually have pure joy, it will stay with you.”
