BRAZORIA
Moving the little caboose that sits on the grounds of the American Legion Hall has turned into a big project.
Two cranes and a trailer from Crane Rental Division of Houston were on the site before 9 a.m. Friday to move the 30-ton caboose onto a heavy-haul trailer. However, various logistical problems delayed the crane lift. The caboose finally went airborne and landed on the trailer by 1 p.m., and the cranes left town, but the driver of the heavy-haul truck had no permits or pilot cars, meaning he couldn’t leave the Legion Hall parking lot.
DeAnn Logsdon, who lives nearby, stopped to watch the progress Friday morning.
“It’s a little emotional really, I don’t know why,” a tear-eyed Logsdon said. “It’s all part of history. I just hate to see things change sometimes. It won’t be the same for him because it will be gone,” she said of her grandson, Roa.
Logsdon walked over with Roa so he could see the caboose be lifted onto the trailer, she said.
The city sold the caboose for $3,300 on March 22 on an online auction site, Rene Bates Auction. Howard Equipment Co. of Cresson bought the old rail car, which required the winner paying to move it.
Marc Howard of Howard Equipment Co. said he plans to turn the caboose into a food truck.
The caboose went on the auction site after members of the American Legion Hall asked the city to move it.
“It’s in bad shape. It’s also a hazard. Nobody wants to spend any money on it,” Legion member Roger Shugart said. “I checked with the railroad, the people who gave it to us, and they had no problem with us getting rid of it. The Legion, as a whole, almost unanimously, wants to get rid of it.”
City Manager Sheila Williams said once the request to move the caboose was made by the American Legion Hall, she began asking local groups if they wanted it.
“We tried to give it to a military museum in Richwood. We tried to give it to the Heritage Foundation and also the train museum. We offered it to other museums. The only problem is they had to move it. Moving it is what costs so much,” she said. “It takes a lot of upkeep, and we just don’t have the funds to do it. When we couldn’t find anybody to give it to, the council told me to put it up on Rene Bates Auction site.”
Missouri Pacific Railroad donated the caboose to the city in 1993. The serial number, 13777, means that the caboose was one of 350 models from 1976 to ’79. The caboose was nicknamed The Roughneck Express in 2011 when the city gathered enough donations and community support to repaint it maroon and white, the colors of Columbia High School.
John Krenek, by all accounts, the area’s biggest Roughneck fan, stopped by to visit with city workers and watch the cranes at work Friday morning. He lamented the fact so many landmarks are disappearing: the Brazoria Bridge, the caboose, Greater St. Paul’s Church.
“What’s next?” he asked.
Many other cars and trucks stopped for its passengers to take pictures or visited with Mayor Philip Ray, who came by to discuss the logistical situation with the haulers.
