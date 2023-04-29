ANGLETON
Medical manufacturer Intermedics was a major employer for Angleton, putting hundreds out of work when its owners abandoned the massive campus more than 20 years ago.
Since 2009, SCM Realty Services has worked to slowly refill that space with a wide array of local businesses, government and nonprofit groups, professional services and large companies. This year, they’ve reached a point of expanding their amenities onsite to become a destination for workers, SCM Marketing Associate Brady Latimer said.
One of the newest additions is a restaurant that will serve up a variety of meal options, giving those who need to meet a reason to head to the campus instead of people from the campus leaving for their business lunches. SCM expects it to be ready soon with crews hard at work.
“Our vision for the campus has always been to be a place where people could come work and they don’t have to leave, so we want them to be able to go get breakfast and lunch and snacks and things like that out of an onsite restaurant and we want them to be able to go see a doctor if they need it,” Latimer said, pointing out one of his clients, Cardiologist Dr. Salim Dabaghi. “I can’t tell you how many tenants have come down and told me how they’re so tickled he’s out here now because they don’t have to drive to their cardiology appointment. They can just walk down the hall.”
In addition to the restaurant, some of ideas they’ve floated amongst themselves for new services include on-site climate-controlled storage, hairdressers, nail salons, dentists, day care and a gym. The idea is not just to allow for company employees who work at the campus the ability to get more done without having to drive all over. The hope is for clients of the service-oriented offices that have moved to the complex, such as doctors and financial advisors, to take care of other needs while they’re at it.
“We always joke that if we were 15 minutes south, we’d probably be full and if we were 15 minutes north we’d probably be full,” Latimer said with a chuckle. “The battle we’ve fought over the years is communicating with the community what’s going on here and the misconceptions about who owns it, what are we doing, what’s available, if it’s full or it’s not, if one company owns it — it’s kind of an uphill battle we’ve been fighting over the last 13-14 years,” Latimer said.
After welcoming their first clients in 2010, they’ve managed to attract tenants ranging from Olin, which rents their largest area so far and to people taking out 100 square foot offices in order to have a physical business presence outside their homes. Part of the reason that SCM has been glad to see diversification among their clients is to avoid putting all of their eggs in one basket.
It’s estimated that about half of the property’ has been leased in the last 13 years. Of the 400,000 square feet available, Latimer estimates about 200,000 is currently occupied. Of the space that isn’t, both office space and manufacturing space are available. SCM attempts to allow for personalization of the space to match the client. He’s hoping that one company will look at leasing the multiple-floor, former executive building where he has set-up shop on the ground floor. He describes the third floor as having the best view of the campus, overlooking a pond and wooded areas that attract wildlife.
“Really, your options down here are either to buy your own building or build your own building, so we felt there was a need for professional office-type space in the community,” Latimer said. “We were hopeful that we could be that for the people down here.”
Since then, there’s constantly been activity as the 80s-vintage buildings have been gutted and resurrected with new, modern materials and an updated look to accommodate those moving in, attempting to keep a modular outlook on what can be done with the spaces. Larger conference and meeting rooms allow clients additional areas for special events.
The campus size is great enough that the company has sought out professional designers who helped color-code different parts of the building with blue, green and red accents in the carpeting, lobby furniture and, in a unique touch, vertical displays of different colored moss on the walls like large paintings. These help the smaller tenants, while some of the larger ones have their presence made known with backlit signs on the outside walls, created to blend well with the brick exteriors.
Whether it was prescience, luck or just an early recognition of a pattern, SCM has found themselves in a position as a waypoint between Houston and the energy company-rich Gulf. Because of this, they’re finding that some companies are choosing to locate an office there in order to attract a larger talent pool who may not drive an additional 20 miles for their job every day. It’s taken time for that to be the case, however, with Latimer describing it as a “long-term play.”
So what happens if SCM is so successful that they run out of room? Latimer said that with so much acreage — 120 of them — there’s an awful lot of room for adding on new facilities, though they do want to keep the campus as visually appealing as they feel it currently is. The credit Intermedics with making an excellent plan when it was originally built.
“We are always thinking about what’s next,” Latimer said. “The possibilities are limitless. That’s what makes this thing so much fun.”
Latimer is a third generation employee of the company. His grandfather started it in the ’70s and his father followed up in the ‘90s. His uncle is the property manager. Because of that, he’s come up through the ranks and started with them full-time in 2016.
“In 2009-2010, I was the one coming up here power-washing sidewalks and spraying for bugs. Now I’m fortunate enough to be the leasing person,” he said. “I tell people I can appreciate it more because I was in shopping centers painting bollards and striping parking lots with a brush and a bucket of paint.”
Latimer could be described as having a dignified — but definitely not quiet — enthusiasm about his work, maintaining an air of professionalism. He is excited to talk about what has been one of the defining projects of his time in the family business. He lives in his hometown of Sugar Land and makes the trip down to Angleton multiple times a week, describing the community as the only other place he and his wife had considered settling down.
