FREEPORT — Representatives of three federal agencies and the mayor of Freeport provided a detailed, technical explanation of why the Freeport LNG terminal on Quintana experienced an explosion.
“This meeting is going to be fairly technical. We’re going to get into depth. This is about the actual incident — what our investigators determined what we believe happened,” Linda Daugherty, deputy associate administrator for pipeline safety for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, said during a public information session Saturday. “It’s about the physical nature of what happened.”
Among the revelations was a disclosure late in the meeting of the state of Freeport LNG’s repairs.
Bryan Lethcoe, director of the Southwest Region of PHMSA, indicated the company had been cleared to restart operations and is prepared to do so on a limited basis. It will be several more week before it can ramp up to its full capacity of exporting more than 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.
The first tankers in months arrived at the Freeport Ship Channel over the weekend, Reuters News Service reported, but only about half-a-billion cubic feet are currently being offloaded, according to the Refinitiv data group.
“Where they are right now is, they’ve repaired the facility to the point of being able to operate all three energy trains, two LNG tanks and one pier,” Lethcoe said. “There are portions of the facility for additional operations such that to bring another LNG tank or to bring the second pier which still need to be completed. However, the repairs are complete for them to basically get into initial production operations — limited production operations.”
Cryogenic piping needed to fully bring the plant’s distribution loops online remained on back-order from the manufacturer, a major item holding up a return to full production, Lethcoe said.
Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass shared during Saturday’s briefing at Brazosport High School he did not learn of the incident through company or federal channels when it happened, a communications failure he believes is a priority to be remedied.
“I know that if you have black smoke and flame in any plant, it is a bad situation,” Bass said.
“I did not see the explosion. I was actually suffering from bronchitis and I was at home, but I immediately got calls from my city saying, ‘We have a problem and what are we going to do?’” he said. “If there’s an evacuation or other type of need, we have to know immediately,” he said.
Improvements likely will be made on the communications process and federal regulators are checking into whether their agency had the authority to implement a kind of emergency alert system, Daugherty said.
The U.S. Coast Guard has been actively working on improving its own emergency communications since the June explosion, Commander Judson Coleman said.
Brooks expressed appreciation for Fire Chief Chris Motley, the Freeport Fire Department and mutual aid from other local departments for its handling of the incident.
Outside first responders proved crucial to handling the explosion because damage limited access to water from the company’s wells, which are independent of the Freeport water system, said Andrew Kohout, director of Liquid Natural Gas Facility Reviews and Inspections for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Additional water supplied by the local fire departments helped address the situation, he said.
QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Daugherty understands people’s displeasure at the lack of information about what happened, she said, but pointed the investigation’s complexity as the reason for it.
“There was a lot of frustration — why didn’t you know quicker? Why didn’t you know sooner? Why didn’t somebody come out and tell us what was going on? I think that’s a fair question,” Daugherty said. “The reality is the detailed type of forensic analysis that was required takes a lot. It took a long time to figure this out.”
After contentious members of the audience loudly complained over the lack of interactivity to that point in the presentation, the question-and-answer period began with Citizens for Clean Air and Clean Water of Brazoria County founder Melanie Oldham.
As comments and questions stretched, the scheduled 30 to 45 minutes of questions turned into well over an hour.
As an unrelated airborne toxic event hovers over Ohio as a result of a train derailment, anxiety seemed increased over the possibility of pollution and health hazards resultant from industrial accidents like the June explosion as residents and environmental activists raised concerns about LNG’s safety record.
The company was not on hand to speak for itself, but the officials there offered empathy. While not being dismissive, the gathered officials pointed out at times that many of the concerns were not exactly in their purview.
IN-DEPTH EXPLANATION
A valve unknowingly being closed, leading to a build up of pressure as the super-cooled liquid gas eventually warmed over the course of at least four days, returning to a gaseous state, had been announced as the main cause of the explosion. Part of the length of time the process took was due to gas’ location inside double-piping with a vacuum along the outer rim to protect against outside temperatures.
The resultant high pressure caused by the thermal expansion eventually caused a blow-out of the piping. The methane gas then met an ignition source of an open electrical conduit and the resultant fireball caused massive damage to the Quintana facility.
The root causes of the explosion, according to the forensic work performed by PHMSA, showed the facility lacked a safety valve testing procedure and car seal program. Car seals are used to seal valves in an open or closed position. There were also a lack of safeguards to warn of an increase in vacuum piping temperature or pressure and a dearth of operating procedures which allowed for the isolation of sections of the line.
Contributing factors, Lethcoe said, were a lack of the evaluations for potential hazards, management of change processes for modification to tanks and the presence of abnormal operating conditions and related hazards. Operator fatigue over irregular hours and overtime also were blamed.
To address these concerns, a number of additional employees are expected to be brought on by the natural gas giant, as well as new safety protocols and updated equipment.
Before closing statements, there was a promise to the crowd the various agencies under the Department of Transportation umbrella would continue to monitor the situation.
“A lot of times when bad things happen, some federal or state agency will swoop in, do their thing and then they’re gone. You’re not going to see that from us,” Daugherty said. “You may not see us present, but our job is that we come investigate and we’ll be back.”
A video of the meeting will be posted to the Department of Transportation’s PHMSA website, Daugherty said, with it probably taking a week before it is available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.