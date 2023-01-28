SURFSIDE BEACH — The Sea Port Oil Terminal was tentatively approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation over the Thanksgiving holiday, albeit with many caveats that the companies behind the export hub project would have to meet, especially with regards to the potential environmental impact.
The Surfside Beach City Council has indicated it has a number of concerns as well, with Mayor Gregg Bisso stating publicly that certain issues must be addressed before they can support the current plan to bury the pipeline through the middle of their community on its way offshore.
While these political questions have hung over the project, a legal challenge is now also being applied as multiple environmentally themed groups filed a lawsuit Jan. 19 against the Department of Transportation, claiming its approval was a result of inadequate environmental and health reviews by the agency’s Maritime Administration.
Among the national and state groups bringing suit, including the Sierra Club and the Texas Campaign for the Environment, is the local organization Citizens for Clean Air and Clean Water of Brazoria County. The declarants include locals, such as Surfside resident Sue Page and Realtor Pam Harris.
The transportation department failed to look at current information regarding the effect the SPOT project would have on endangered species such as the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, which nests in Surfside Beach, or the Rice’s whale, with a population under 50 that inhabits the Gulf of Mexico, according to Citizens founder Melanie Oldham.
“We all filed a lawsuit recently, basically asking that the Department of Transportation and MARAD, which is under them, reconsider their record of decision that they put out,” Oldham said. “The SPOT oil export project, we feel, is not in the public interest. It’s certainly not in a local Brazoria County resident’s interest.
“It originated with Citizens for Clean Air and Clean Water and Lone Star Legal out of Houston and National Sierra Club said they would join the case,” she said.
Later, the other two organizations, Texas Campaign for the Environment and Turtle Island Restoration Network, asked to join as well.
She also pointed toward the Environmental Protection Agency’s indication that Brazoria County is, overall, a nonattainment county for ozone, meaning it does not meet the EPA’s ambient air quality standards.
“About six months ago the EPA said that, unfortunately, we had gone up to about as bad as you can get,” Oldham said, indicating her group had argued that oil tankers using the 30-mile offshore deepwater port would further aggravate the problem, based on wind patterns.
The petitioners remain in a hardline stance against the project, in some cases using apocalyptic language.
“Considering the administration’s stated commitment to ‘tackle the environmental crisis,’ it is particularly troubling that MARAD’s review of SPOT’s environmental and community impacts entirely fails to account for the project’s significant contributions to climate change, including impacts from excessive greenhouse gas pollution that will push temperatures higher in the Houston area and disrupt the global climate,” Sierra Club Senior Attorney Devorah Ancel said in a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity.
Comments from local activists hit closer to home, however, as Surfside’s governing body and residents have expressed a worry over the loss of tourism — the city’s first and best economic driver— should there be an issue with the pipeline feeding the terminal.
“Everyone deserves clean air, water and a healthy place to live,” Page, a member of the Texas Campaign for the Environment, said in her statement.
Surfside Beach City Council has reached out to the companies involved in the SPOT project, including Enterprise, looking to set up an expansive town hall on the subject, but have so far not been able to secure a date and time for such a meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.